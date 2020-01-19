VARSITY DON RUINS SELF IN AMERICA!

Nigerian born Professor, CHIKAODINAKA NWAKPA sacked for STEALING $185,000 research grant funds…lavish money on ‘Ashewo’ (Prostitutes), Sports bars and iTunes

* Former Drexel University professor handcuffed, arrested, facing criminal charges

* ‘We charged him (Professor Nwakpa) with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception on both felonies’-Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office

* “Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate,” District Attorney Larry Krasner

*Spends over $96,000 on adult entertainment venues, sports bars, waste more than $89,000 on iTunes purchases, meals and other unauthorized purchases between midnight and 2 a.m

*Released on $25,000 bail, surrendered his passport and scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 29

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, Naija Standard Newspaper

HE HAS BY HIS ACTIONS DISGRACED HIS FAMILY, RUINED HIS CAREER AND BROUGHT HIMSELF INTO DISREPUTE. A Nigerian Professor at Drexel University, CHIKAODINAKA NWAKPA has been sacked from the ivory tower for stealing the sum of $185,000 meant for research grant. Sadly, he spent the funds on strippers, sports bars and iTunes.

This former Drexel professor was handcuffed, arrested and accused of spending $185,000 in grant money on strippers, sports bars and iTunes. He is now facing criminal charges after allegedly ‘doing-away’ with this huge sums which he blew on adult entertainment venues and on purchases for iTunes, meals and other expenses.

Nwankpa, 57, was charged this week with theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, both felonies, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. Nwankpa is the former chairman of the university’s Engineering Department, a news release said. It was unclear how the grant money was earmarked to be used.

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, “Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate.”

Efforts made to contact Nwankpa has not yielded results. Corroborating this view, CNN has not determined whether he has legal representation. Nwankpa’s alleged spending was noticed when an audit showed multiple unauthorized and “no receipt” purchases between 2010 and 2017, according to the release. The professor tried to pass off strip club expenses as catering and food costs, it said.

He spent more than $96,000 on adult entertainment venues and sports bars as well as more than $89,000 on iTunes purchases, meals and other unauthorized purchases, the release said. Many of the charges were processed between midnight and 2 a.m., the district attorney’s office said.

Nwankpa was placed on administrative leave after an investigation began and then resigned.

Drexel University, which is in Philadelphia, paid $190,000 in a settlement following a separate federal investigation into the former professor’s alleged misuse of grant funds, according to the release. The professor repaid $53,328 to Drexel, prosecutors said in October.

Nwankpa was arrested by university police and released on a $25,000 bail earlier this week. He surrendered his passport and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 29, the release said.

Drexel spokeswoman Niki Gianakaris told CNN: “Drexel takes allegations of unethical or unlawful business conduct on the part of any members of the University community very seriously. The University initially reported this situation to the US Attorney’s Office and has worked cooperatively with federal and state investigations into the matter.”