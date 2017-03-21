WANTED NIGERIAN MILLIONAIRE FIDELIS AGBAPURUONWU GOES DESPERATE TO ‘KILL’ STORY:

Proxy FIGHT of Nigerian born FUGITIVE American Attorney on $1.5million Annual Income Busted …WIFE Defraud United States Government of over $100,000 Benefits in Food Stamps and Medicaid Assistance

*Steps Up Plan to ‘Kill Stories’ on his Attrocities on Social Media platforms

*Helen collects FOOD STAMP for over SIX YEARS, Charged with FOUR Counts of Welfare Fraud

*HOW Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship helped Fidelis pay his way through law school

*PLUS how he arrived America in 1993 and abandoned his Catholic priesthood study

* “Fidelis Agbapuruonwu No Longer work in our Law Firm”-Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw in Washington, DC

* “We hope it sends a message that if you are taking public assistance it’s truly intended for those in need”-Arlington County Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage

IT WOULD be recalled that we exposed and revealed the fraud committed by Fidelis Agbapuruonwu, a Nigerian born American Attorney who has become a fugitive, hiding in Africa in a bid to run away from the long arms of United States law enforcement agencies. After our publication, Fidelis discreetly began a proxy ‘fight’ using his Information technology experts to pull down this news story done on him few days ago on every social media platforms.

Our Editorial team in Nigeria and United States were very shocked that same story with its link had been disrupted on our multiple, award-wining online news wire. It was gathered Fidelis’ loyalists ensure they remove any trace of the story earlier trending from Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Blackberry, Whattssapp, Pincrest and other social media platforms to save his face and that of his family.

Kindly read below the hot story Fidelis and his proxy team tries to ‘KILL’ below as earlier published MARCH 18:

THEY ARE NIGERIAN IMMIGRANTS COUPLE, Fidelis Agbapuruonwu and wife, Helen Odoeme arrived United States in 1993 in search of greener pasture. Fidelis was the second of eight children born to an Igbo family of Eastern Nigeria. As a devout Catholic faithful, Fidelis had planned to study for the Catholic priesthood but abandoned it that calling after one year in favor of a career in law. He could not have attained his dream without the help of ‘Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans’ that offered him a scholarship to study law where he bagged JD degree from Ohio State University College of Law in 2002, having earlier graduated valedictorian with a BA degree in philosophy from Bigard Memorial Seminary in Enugu, Nigeria (an affiliate of The Pontifical Urban University in Rome, Italy), summa cum laude.

Fidelis got a plum job in Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw, a prominent law firm in Washington DC, where he rose to become a senior litigation associate, until recently when his appointment was terminated few months ago after the law firm received documentary evidence from Arlington County Police of the shocking manner Helen, a 41 year old Nigerian, in the knowledge of her husband defrauded the United States Government Welfare Benefits scheme by collecting $100,000 worth of food stamps and Medicaid assistance for over six years; even when Fidelis was on an annual income of $1.5million. They were residents of Arlington, Texas.

This Welfare fraud was corroborated by broadcasters and news crews at NBCNews4 as the arrest of Helen, a Nigerian woman was shown on national television. Helen was arrested and charged with welfare fraud in the US for collecting benefits while her husband earned $1.5M per year.

Helen, a mother of four was arrested this week in Arlington, USA and charged with four counts of welfare fraud for collecting over $100,000 in benefits – all while her husband was a high-earning attorney in D.C., police say.

Police says a six-month investigation into Helen Agbapuruonwu, found that she had collected benefits like food stamps and Medicaid assistance for the past six years. Surprisingly, while Helen was collecting benefits, her husband, Fidelis Agbapuruonwu, was earning $1.5 million per year as a lawyer, according to court documents obtained by NBC News4.

In 2001, Fidelis received the prestigious Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship which helped pay his way through law school.

Fidelis’ LinkedIn page claims he works for the D.C. firm of Mayer Brown, but today the firm said he no longer works there. Court officials believe Fidelis, a Nigerian immigrant, has “fled the country and is somewhere in Africa.” The director of the pre-school the Agbapuruonwu’s children once attended said she is shocked by the allegations against family. Her words: “I have to believe it’s not true.” Helen Agbapuruonwu’s defense lawyer declined to make any comment.

Arlington Police say they hope this case is a deterrent to anyone who thinks about trying to cheat the system. In a press statement by Arlington County Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage, she says: “We hope it sends a message that if you are taking public assistance it’s truly intended for those in need, and we’re committed to ensuring those who need the most help receive it.”

Meanwhile, before Mayer, Brown, Rowe & Maw law firm could sack Fidelis, he already ran away and gone into hiding in Africa, knowing fully well that the evil deeds of him and his wife would be discovered.

While at Bigard Memorial Seminary, Fidelis founded a politically oriented philosophical journal, The Thinker. He also served as the managing editor of The Ohio State Law Journal from 2001 to 2002. A member of the American, Ohio State and Columbus Bar Associations.

For bringing shame to Nigeria and Nigerians abroad, we strongly believe he can only hide, cannot run as the long arms of the law will eventually bring him out for arrest, extradition to United States and prosecution for his fraudulent crimes.