WAR, REFUGEE CRISIS LOOM IN GAMBIA:

ECOWAS War Ships, Fighter Jets, Army Troop Storm Gambia to Capture Jammeh Alive…’I Am Still the Gambian President, No One Can Remove me from Office’, boasts Jammeh

*New Gambian President, Adama Barrow takes Oath of Office inside Gambian Embassy, Senegal today, January 19 at 16:00GMT

*West African Heads of State attends Inauguration amidst tight security

*Gambia Legislatures Accept ‘Bribes’ from Jammeh, Extend Tenure of Incumbent President

*United Nations Security Council endorse Military Action against Jammeh

* 26,000 Nigerians, Gambians, Liberians flee to DAKAR for Safety

* “This is a day no Gambian will forget in a long time”-Newest President Barrow in maiden speech

*’Jammeh Faces UN Crime against Humanity, Fraud, Money Laundering ‘-INVESTIGATION

BY KONARI YINUSA/POLITICAL REPORTER IN DAKAR & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT,UNITED STATES

GAMBIA, a-once peaceful, tourist, tiny West African nation with a human population of 1.89million, a Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of 903.5million, bounded by Senegal with a narrow Atlantic coastline is presently facing war and refugee crisis, as embattled Yahya Jammeh who took over the reigns of power since 1994 then as young military officer has vehemently refused to hand over power to Adama Barrow, leader of opposition who trounced Jammeh at the polls as newly elected President.

Sound and drums of war are now beating louder, as Jammeh allegedly ‘bribed’ Gambian parliamentarians who extend the tenure of his government with a lacuna which is creating a constitutional crisis. Few days ago, having ‘settled’ Gambian lawmakers, 2/3rd of the parliamentarians unanimously resolved that since Gambian law recognize ‘State of Emergency’, which gives both Executive and Legislatures further tenure extension of not more than 90 days to less than 1year, the lawmakers fully backed Jammeh in his unlawful action orchestrated to perpetuate himself in power through the back door.

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, supported by other Heads of State from Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, led a high-powered delegation to Jammeh by way of diplomatic channel to resolve the stand-off and avoid the ‘bloody-crisis’ which will create a lot of refugees, widows, orphans and displaced people. Jammeh initially agreed to abide by the position of ECOWAS, only to turn a blind-eye after these West African leaders had departed purposely due to his greed, financial aggrandizement, lustful power that trails the office changed his mind and maintained that no one can remove him from power. One of Jammeh’s aides told our correspondent: “President Jammeh is not going anywhere. No one can remove him from power. We are aware of ECOWAS military moves to forcefully remove him. No, he has promised never to give in, but fight with all his strength. President Jammeh is fully supported by Gambia lawmakers who abide by the constitution. How can we have two Presidents in Gambia? ECOWAS is promoting anarchy in Gambia. We will not allow that to happen. President Jammeh is still the Gambia President.”

Just in a matter of days, ECOWAS fighter jets, army troop would have entered and occupied strategic places in Gambia, and begin military action against Jammeh’s rag-tag army, with the sole intention of capturing Jammeh alive to face prosecution in United Nations.

Credible sources in ECOWAS informed our correspondent that based on United Nation stance, the fighter jets, military action are designed to disable any military backbone that Jammeh may be relying upon as defense. ECOWAS top officer said: “In ECOWAS, we fully abide by the law. We are being endorsed and approved by United Nations Security Council to avoid minimal human casualty, but focus primarily on Jammeh, disable his military formations and capture him alive so he can be prosecuted by United Nations for Crime against Humanity, Fraud and Money Laundering. We are aware that no matter how we tried there will still be some human crisis. That is the reason Senegalese government has ordered its Immigration officials to open borders to accept influx of migrants or refugees from Gambia.”

Meanwhile, 26,000 nationals of Nigeria, Cameroon, Liberia, Ghana, South Africa and Liberia had been moving into Dakar for safety, where temporal accommodations had been offered them by Senegalese government. On the faces of these immigrants, you could see fear of unknown.

Few minutes ago, United Nations Security Council voted today on Thursday endorsing a West African military intervention as Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana dispatched hundreds of troops and fighter jets to Gambia’s border with Senegal. Yesterday, Senegal’s army reportedly said it would be ready to cross into its smaller neighbor, which it surrounds, from midnight today to enter Gambia.

A military operation [is under way] with troops also from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Mali – they are all at the Senegal border and presenting a united front against Gambia. A senior Nigerian military officer also stated that regional forces would only act once Barrow had been sworn in.

In a water-tight security inside Gambian Embassy in Senegal, Gambia’s newest President Adama Barrow has taken the Oath of office in neighboring Senegal, today, January 19, 2017, while the country’s longtime ruler Jammeh refuses to step down, deepening a political crisis.

Barrow, the winner of a disputed December 1 vote, was inaugurated on Thursday (“today) in a hastily-arranged ceremony at Gambia’s embassy in the Senegalese capital, Dakar. In Barrow’s maiden speech after being sworn in: “This is a day no Gambian will ever forget in a lifetime.”

Jammeh, who came to power in a 1994 coup declared a national state of emergency earlier this week, while the parliament has extended his term in office by 90 days. In Dakar, the small embassy room held about 40 people, including Senegal’s prime minister and the head of Gambia’s electoral commission.

Also at the event were officials from ECOWAS, West Africa’s regional bloc, which is threatening a military intervention to force Jammeh to leave office. In his inauguration speech, Barrow called ECOWAS, the African Union and United Nations to “support the government and people of the Gambia in enforcing their will”. He also ordered Gambia’s armed forces to remain in their barracks and called for “allegiance to the motherland.”