‘We are ready to support and assist undocumented Nigerians in the process of obtaining resident permit’ -National Union of Nigerians in Italy

…We are working in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Rome

* Italian government passed a bill to regulate close to 600,000 undocumented immigrants in the country to participate in this year harvesting season across the country

* “Thanks to the magnanimity of the Nigeria Ambassador to Italy His Excellency, Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna who has agreed to work with NUNAI to simplify the process of obtaining certificates of Nationality (CofN) for as many Nigerians who do not have a Nigerian passport. And as you know, without a passport or a certificate of Nationality, it will be impossible to apply for the regularisation, hence the Embassy, with a view to help the concerned Nigerians has co-opted NUNAI to collate the names and necessary documents of concerned Nigerians through their local and provincial associations”- NUNAI president, IRIAKANU Samson Hodge

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERCIAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

HOPE IS ON THE HORIZON for hundreds of thousands undocumented Nigerians being part of other nationalities presently in Italy. National Union of Nigerians in Italy, NUNAI, an umbrella body of Nigerians resident in Italy has stepped up to lead the way in readiness to support and assist undocumented Nigerians in the process of obtaining their resident permit in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Rome.

NUNAI in a press statement disclosed this through the president of the association, Iriakanu Samson Hodge. Corroborating their plans in conjunction with Italian government who had just passed a bill to regulate close to 600,000 undocumented immigrants in the country to participate in this year harvesting season across the country, Hodge said, “Thanks to the magnanimity of the Nigeria Ambassador to Italy His Excellency, Ambassador Yusuf Jonga Hinna who has agreed to work with NUNAI to simplify the process of obtaining certificates of Nationality (CofN) for as many Nigerians who do not have a Nigerian passport.

“And as you know, without a passport or a certificate of Nationality, it will be impossible to apply for the regularisation, hence the Embassy, with a view to help the concerned Nigerians has co-opted NUNAI to collate the names and necessary documents of concerned Nigerians through their local and provincial associations.

In so doing, this will save a lot of Nigerians, especially those living in far places the stress and pains of travelling to Rome to obtain the document.”

He went further to appeal to local and provincial heads to kindly cooperate with NUNAI leadership to make a success of the opportunity. Mr. Samson Hodge said registration forms issued by the embassy have been sent to the provincial and regional associations through NUNAI to be collected, filled and collated before they are sent to Rome with the relevant documents for the issuance of the certificate of Nationality.

“All concerned Nigerians are to liaise with their local associations for further information.” He concluded.

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



