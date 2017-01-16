‘We Will Protest, Crumble Nigeria Govt in Mass Rallies’-Nigerian Activists under United Action for Democracy

…’Enough of Massive Hunger, Hardship in the country

*Protest commences by 8am tomorrow, Monday, January 16 at Nigeria Labour Congress Yaba, in procession to Gani Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos

*Buhari Administration Governs in Austerity Policies

*Nigerian Police Combat Ready to Arrest Protesters-INVESTIGATION

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU

NIGERIANS ARE ANGRY. There is tension, suffering, poverty in Nigeria. Unemployment rate is very high. Kidnapping, armed robbery and crimes not abating. There is so much hunger in the land. Nigerian activists have come together under ‘United Action for Democracy’, UAD, to stage plans to crumble Nigeria’s economy, protest against inhuman, harsh policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

UAD argued that there will be massive rallies, protest against Buhari starting by 8am tomorrow, January 16, 2017 from Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Yaba, in procession to Gani Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos. Nigerian rights activists have started mobilising for protests against the Buhari administration for some time now putting square pegs in square holes.

Yusha’u Sani Yankuzo, one of the UAD officials mobilising for the protests, said in a post on his Facebook wall that Nigerians have had “ENOUGH OF THE MASSIVE HUNGER AND HARDSHIP” under President Buhari, who took office on May 29, 2015, with a promise to make life better for Nigerians. He adds: “SAY NO TO AUSTERITY POLICIES OF BUHARI’S GOVERNMENT!

Corroborating this view, Gabriel Ojuma Esq., National Convener of UAD and Coordinator of Monday’s rally against Buhari administration released details regarding the venue and time.

A statement signed by Barrister Ojuma, a copy of which was made available to the press states:

“MASS RALLY!

“Join United Action for Democracy’s MASS RALLY against austerity policies of Buhari’ Government (in commemoration of January 2012 Uprising) in Lagos on 16/01/2017.

“Take Off Point: Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Yaba, in procession to Gani Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos.

“Time: 8am Prompt.

“ENOUGH OF THE MASSIVE HUNGER AND HARDSHIP!”

Nigerian Police Combat Ready to Arrest Protesters-INVESTIGATION

Meanwhile, information reaching us confirmed that the Nigerian Police Force hierarchy in Louis Edet House has handed out instruction to Lagos State Police Commissioner to abort the planned protest by UAD tomorrow, Monday, since that would portray Nigeria in bad light to members of International community.

As part of the plans, Lagos State Police Commissioner has directed undercover detectives to flood NLC office in Yaba, while combat ready, gun-wielding police officers would take over Gani Freedom Park, Ojota to stop and arrest any protester that may want to take laws into their hands.