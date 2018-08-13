WHITE HOUSE Endorses Cybersecurity Technology Book on Fake News

THE 45th President of United States of America, Donald Trump has officially acknowledged the positive impact and national importance of a book written titled ‘Using Cybesecurity to Expose Fake News, Stop Hackers through Investigative Journalism’ as America’s mid-term November election comes closer.

In a letter addressed to the Group Managing Editor of Naija Standard Newspaper, Samson Shoaga, The WHITE HOUSE assured on the quality of this historic book enjoying high review at Authors’ online forum and Amazon so that “by working together, we will deliver on the promise of America for all our people.”

The WHITE HOUSE letter (attached) signed by President Trump dated August 02, 2018 confirmed that based on this historic book resource written by George Elijah Otumu, a multiple, award-wining international journalist, who doubles as American Foreign Bureau Chief, Naija Standard Newspaper, the overall impact will further boost America’s national security, such that blue-prints on solutions to Cybersecurity issues will strengthen “our national security and ensure that America continues to shine as a beacon of freedom for all the world to see.”

President Trump said: “Melania and I deeply appreciate your support. We are honored to serve a country that we love and to work every day to improve the lives of the American people. Your encouragement, and that of millions of Americans, sustains us each step of the way”.

It would be recalled that on June 10, 2018, the directorate and editorial board members of Naija Standard Newspaper detailed an official letter to President Trump in The WHITE HOUSE with a hard copy of the book as our contribution to the American society.