WICKED, EVIL, FACING LIFE JAIL TERM IN AMERICA PRISON:

NIGERIAN Man, KEHINDE AFOLAYAN blames the Devil for Stabbing wheelchair-bound 61-year-old disabled White American woman over 100 times in chest, abdomen

… leaving her partially disemboweled, near 5th Avenue and Clark Avenue in South Milwaukee

*31-year old suspect charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection

* Charging document confirmed a witness peered through the window and saw Afolayan stabbed Deborah Lynch as she sat in her wheelchair

* Responding officers found Lynch sitting motionless in her wheelchair, breathing but unresponsive, victim passed away before being loaded onto the aircraft

*Police claims Nigerian squatter in deceased’s apartment not cooperative, but keep saying “Jesus forgives me

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF/Naija Standard Newspaper

HIS NAME IS KEHINDE AFOLAYAN, A NIGERIAN WHO HAD EARLIER TRAVELED TO UNITED STATES IN SEARCH OF GREENER PASTURES. HE IS AN ONLINE VOLUNTEER IN UNITED NATIONS. He was said to have moved into the house of his lover, a-62-year old Deborah Lynch, a white American disabled woman on wheelchair near 5th Avenue and Clark Avenue in South Milwaukee in Wisconsin since October last year.

They had heated arguments, matters got out hands. He was alleged in a fit of rage to have picked up three knives on three occasions from the kitchen in a rush and stabbed Lynch 116 times on her chest and abdomen. Afolayan allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old wheelchair-bound woman more than 100 times, leaving her partially disemboweled.

Afolayan suspect was charged Tuesday, with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Friday attack. If convicted of the felony charge, he faces up to life in prison.

The charging document says a witness peered through a window of the apartment on Clarke Avenue after being alerted by his sister to a commotion inside and saw Afolayan stab Deborah Lynch as she sat in her wheelchair.

Responding officers found Lynch sitting motionless in her wheelchair, breathing but unresponsive. A Flight for Life helicopter was called but Lynch passed away before being loaded onto the aircraft, the complaint said.

Officers arrested Afolayan at the apartment after finding him holding a blood-covered undershirt. Investigators said they found three bloody knives in and near the building, one of which was missing the blade.

Police said they were unable to interview Afolayan because he was not communicative, not even providing his name. He was, however, uttering statements such as, “Jesus forgives me.”

Lynch’s son, who also lived in the apartment, told officers that Afolayan had been living with them since October. A medical examiner said Lynch received 116 stabs wounds, most of which were to the chest and abdomen. Sources at the scene told our correspondent that Afolayan claims it was the devil that tempted him.