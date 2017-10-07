WICKED:

NIGERIAN born ENUGU Woman, Uloma Faces LIFE JAIL without Parole for Killing American Husband over $100,000 (N36.5 Million) Insurance Benefit..Convicted of aggravated murder in court, directs daughter’s boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband

* Paid Chad Padgett, her boyfriend a $1,000 down payment to carry out the murder

* Deceased not yet changed the beneficiary on insurance policy from his ex-wife’s name to Walker-Curry’s when killed

* “I Killed My Husband because he was abusive”-Uloma confess

* Hein sentenced from 18 years to life, Padgett from 28 years to life and Dorty from 23 years to life imprisonment

* ‘Padgett linked his cousin Chris Hein, who initially failed in attempt to kill Walker. Hein then turned to Ryan Dorty to carry out the killing. Dorty ambushed Walker and shot him four times as he returned home from getting fast food Walker-Curry had requested’-American Prosecutors

ULOMA is a Nigerian woman originally from Enugu state in Nigeria based in United States of America. She has been married to a hardworking American man, Walker-Curry, but she never loved this man as circumstances leading to the death of her husband revealed. Uloma due to her huge financial debts in tens of thousands of dollars arising from extravagant and careless lifestyles hatched the Satanic plan to assassinate her own husband the man who put roof over her head, clothes her and put food on her table.

In a bid to realize her mirage intentions, Uloma contacted her daugther’s boyfriend and her own boyfriend, Chad Padgett to kill her husband so she could inherit his supposed $100, 000 Insurance benefits worth N36.5million.

Uloma has been convicted of aggravated murder after she killed her husband so she can collect $100,000 (N36.5million) in insurance money. This 45 year old Nigerian faces life in prison without parole for the November 2013 slaying of William Walker, whom she had married just four months earlier.

According to prosecutors, Uloma Walker-Curry was nearing financial ruin after running up tens of thousands of dollars in debt when she asked her then-17-year-old daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend to find someone to kill her husband so she could collect the insurance money.

But a police investigation found that Walker-Curry’s scheme had a glaring problem from the outset. With intution and premonition, her late husband had not yet changed the beneficiary on the insurance policy from his ex-wife’s name to Walker-Curry’s when he was killed, and it was the ex-wife who received the money.

Testimony showed that Walker-Curry gave the boyfriend, Chad Padgett, a $1,000 down payment to carry out the murder. Padgett contacted his cousin Chris Hein, who initially failed in his attempt to kill Walker. Hein then turned to Ryan Dorty to carry out the killing.

United States Prosecutors revealed that Dorty ambushed Walker and shot him four times as he returned home from getting fast food Walker-Curry had requested. She and her husband were packing the night he was killed for a move to a house they had purchased outside Cleveland.

Uloma’s daughter, Padgett, Hein and Dorty testified against Walker-Curry at trial as part of plea deal for their roles in the murder conspiracy. Hein agreed to a sentence of 18 years to life; Padgett 28 years to life; and Dorty 23 years to life.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek adult charges against Walker-Curry’s daughter. She will instead spend a month in a juvenile detention center. The daughter testified at trial that her mother told her, “No one would believe I would hire a bunch of kids to kill someone when I know people that could.”

Uloma wrote a confession the day she surrendered to police that said she killed her husband because he was abusive and her attorneys did not call any witnesses to testify that Walker was violent toward his wife.

For the records, Uloma never knew her late husband's ex-wife was still the beneficiary of his insurance policy.

