WICKED, PAINFUL & HEART-BREAKING STORY OF A SHATTERED DREAM:

NIGERIAN 18 year old Girl, NGOZI EZE Strangulated and Raped to Death in Enugu…On way back from JAMB preparatory Lessons

*Community claims unknown assailants in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government behind heinous act

* Deceased father says he took her on a motorcycle on Tuesday to a school at Ogrute, Enugu Ezike where she takes her Jamb lesson and on going back in the evening he found out that someone gave her a lift

* ‘My daughter’s phone was switched off. Her phone was switched off all through. It was the following morning (Wednesday) that her corpse was discovered in a bush at the back of the community. She could not further her school last year because of low finance, she promised me to work hard to gain admission this year but the devil would not allow us to see our shining light grow’-Cries Pa Eze

* ‘We have taken Ngozi Eze corpse away for further investigation. We found scratch around the victim’s neck and ankle which made it look like she was strangled by the rapists’-Enugu Police Command

* ‘God will always punish Wickedness. Certainly, people will always reap what they sow and also the committers of this heinous crime will never go unpunished’- Rev. Father Johnson Nwanonenyi

BY DAMIEN ELUBELO/CRIME CORRESPONDENT, OWERRI

SHE HAD A DREAM TO BECOME A MEDICAL DOCTOR IN HER FAMILY. NGOZI Eze, an 18 year old girl from Enugu state was seen by her family and community people of Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government as a shining light. The family could barely have two square meals daily, as they struggled to make ends meet. Her parent registered her directly in a preparatory lessons not too distant from home so she may be able to write and pass her forthcoming Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Examination. This dream died after she was deceived, strangulated and raped to death by unknown assailants within same community.

Eze was discovered to have been raped to death by unknown people in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government, Enugu State. Going by the chilling narration from Ngozi’s father Jonathan Eze, he said he took her on a motorcycle on Tuesday to a school at Ogrute, Enugu Ezike where she takes her Jamb lesson and on going back in the evening he found out that someone gave her a lift.

Curiously, her father who assumed his daughter would be at home went home straight only to discover that she is not at home. The girls’ father explained in tears that none of the family members could sleep all night because her phone was switched off.

This incidence which happened on a Wednesday morning confirmed his fears when her corpse was discovered in a bush at the back of the community. It would be recalled that “Eze who could not further her school last year because of poverty had worked hard to gain to ensure she would pass and get admission this year but the devil couldn’t allow that. My daughter’s phone was switched off. Her phone was switched off all through. It was the following morning (Wednesday) that her corpse was discovered in a bush at the back of the community. She could not further her school last year because of low finance, she promised me to work hard to gain admission this year but the devil would not allow us to see our shining light grow,” stated the distraught father.

The police in Enugu state command said they are presently investigating the matter. But before the police took the corpse away for further investigation, Rev. Father Johnson Nwanonenyi said a short prayer for her soul as he added: “God will always punish Wickedness. Certainly, people will always reap what they sow and also the committers of this heinous crime will never go unpunished.”

According to a detective from the case they found scratch around the victim’s neck and ankle which made it look like she was strangled by the rapists…