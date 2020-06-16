WICKED & SAD!

OLUWATOYIN SALAU, 19-year-old Nigerian Born American Black Lives Matter Activist Sexually assaulted, found dead had wanted to become an Academic...body discovered 3 miles from where she was last reportedly seen in Florida

* Teen was active in the city’s protest against police brutality, calling for justice for black people recently killed at the hands of police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis, homicide investigation underway

* Her earlier tweet: “Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions.

* Last message: “Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd. He started touching my back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else…”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF

SHE HAD ASPIRATION. HER DREAM WAS TO BE AN ACADEMIC SO SHE COULD IMPACT ON HUMANITY. OLUWATOYIN SALAU, a Nigerian born American active protester on Black Lives Matter in Florida had her life taken away, and dream snuffed out of her when a weird sociopath black man allegedly assaulted her sexually and eventually trailed, overpowered and killed her in the process.

Tallahassee police are investigating the deaths of two women, including a teenager, who were reported missing this month. Oluwatoyin, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found Saturday night in southeast Tallahassee, the Tallahassee Police Department announced on Monday.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides and the cases have been turned over to the department’s Violent Crime Unit, police said. Authorities have identified a suspect in the case, Aaron Glee Jr., 49, who was brought into custody over the weekend following the discovery of the victims, police said. Glee has not been charged in connection to the disappearances.

A Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson said any formal charges will be announced at the conclusion of the investigation.

Salau was last seen on June 6, according to police. Her body was found about 3 miles from where she was last reportedly seen. The teen was active in the city’s Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality, calling for justice for black people recently killed at the hands of police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis. “I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department last month, the Tallahassee Democrat . The grassroots organization Tallahassee Community Action Committee had held search parties for Salau, whom they described as a local activist, after she was reported missing on June 9.

The same day she was last reportedly seen, Salau had shared details of an alleged sexual assault on Twitter, according to Tallahassee ABC affiliate. Police could not confirm to ABC News if the account was Salau’s.

As news of Salau’s death spread, mourners were tweeting the hashtag “Justice for Toyin.” Sims was last seen on June 11, according to police. Her body was found about 1.5 miles from where she was reportedly last seen. Her car was also missing at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Court documents show that Glee was previously arrested on May 30. In that incident, he was accused of aggravated battery causing bodily harm. He was released on a $2,500 bond on June 1. Glee reportedly told authorities that he often helps homeless people.

Police identified Sims as the second victim after issuing a missing person alert for her Saturday night. She had been missing since June 11 and was last seen driving along Blairstone Road. AARP Florida also announced her death on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday evening.

‘AARP Florida deeply regrets the death of Vicki Sims, a long-time AARP volunteer. We understand that the Tallahassee Police Department is pursuing an investigation into her death,’ the group wrote.

According to the organization, Sims is survived by two daughters, Brenda and June, and several grandchildren. She was a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church.

Sims retired several years ago from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.

‘Vicki worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others – as a dedicated advocate for older Americans; a committed volunteer for AARP, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend and other community causes; a devoted mother and grandmother; and a passionate, fully engaged citizen, helping our nation to achieve its highest ideals.

‘Her life is an example of the great principle laid out by AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus — “to serve, not to be served”.’

Several people took to Twitter early Monday morning and started sharing the ‘#RIP Toyin’ hashtag. The hashtag came after Tallahassee police reported finding two bodies on Monday Road around 9.15pm Saturday night.

‘TPD investigators arrived in 2100 block of Monday Road in the course of a follow up investigation in a missing person case. During the course of the investigation, two deceased people were located in the area,’ police said in a press release.

Police said Salau was last seen on June 6 in the area of Orange Avenue and Wahnish Way in Tallahassee. On that same day, Salau shared a series of disturbing tweets about being molested by a black man who offered her a ride.

‘Anyways I was molested in Tallahassee, Florida by a black man this morning at 5:30 on Richview and Park Ave. The man offered to give me a ride to find someplace to sleep and recollect my belongings from a church I refuged to a couple days back to escape unjust living conditions,’ Salau tweeted.

She said the man, who she described to be in his mid-40s, ‘came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street’. Police have not said whether or not Glee is the same man Salau accused of molesting her on June 6 before she disappeared.

‘I entered his truck only because I carry anything to defend myself not even a phone (which is currently at the church) and I have poor vision. I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe,’ she wrote.

‘When we arrived at his house he offered me a shower and I thanked him and shower and he gave me a change of clothes. He exposed himself to me by peeing with the bathroom open obviously knowing I was out of it. I told him about a sexual assault situation that happened…’

Salau then tweeted about telling him about another man who ‘tried to force me to give him oral sex and then continued to harass me thru text and knocking at my door for days’.

‘Going back to the situation that happened to me this morning, I did not fall asleep. He then asked me if I wanted a massage at this moment his roommate who was in the house was asleep. I was laying on my stomach trying to calm myself down from severe ptsd. He started touching-

‘My back and rubbing my body using my body until he climaxed and then went to sleep. Before I realized what happened to me I looked over and his clothes were completely off. Once I saw he was asleep I escaped from the house and started walking from Richview Road to anywhere else

‘All of my belongings my phone my clothes shoes are all assumably at the church where I’ve been trying to track since I sought spiritual guidance/ refuge. I will not be silent.

‘Literally wearing this man’s clothes right now DNA all over me because I couldn’t locate his house the moment I called the police because I couldn’t see.’

Under her thread, several people asked Salau if she was safe and even offered help, but she never responded. Salau was vocal in the Black Lives Matter protests that that broke out in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25.

In a video, shared on Twitter, Salau recently spoke at a protest. ‘Can’t nobody silence me. It’s not that all lives don’t matter, but right now our lives matter. Black Lives Matter.

‘Black trans lives matter,’ Salau said in the video, referring to the recent death of black trans man, Tony McDade, who was shot dead by police in Tallahassee.

‘We’re doing this for him, we’re doing this for our brothers and sisters who got shot [and] for every black person because at the end of the day, I cannot take my f**king skin color off. Everywhere I f**king go, I’m profiled whether I like it or not.’

Salau’s statements were met with applause and cheers from dozens of people standing behind and around her. It’s unclear when exactly that protest took place.

She was also vocal about racism and police brutality on Twitter. In a May 31 tweet, Salau wrote: ‘If you’re Black trying to silence other black voices please stay at home there is no negotiating with racism. No Justice no justice no peace.’

Tallahassee police have not released any other details surrounding the case. It’s unclear if the two women were targeted by Glee. An investigation is ongoing.

Support NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER’S journalism of integrity and credibility

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)



