HE IS A NIGERIAN, ORIGINALLY FROM EDO STATE. His name is OSA ALOHANEKE, living in Houston, Texas. For jealousy, flimpsy argument, unable to control in anger, Alohaneke picked up a kitchen knife to stab his ex-girlfriend, Evelyne Ebane Epiepang stabbing her 30 times on the neck, chest with blood splashed all over his living room.

Being very irascible, he also attacked his fiance’s friend, Veronica Taku, with a kitchen knife. Neighbours had noise, scream, cries for help, immediately dialed 911, police arrived the scene and handcuffed Alohaneke. After 13 hours of deliberation, Alohaneke was convicted on first-degree murder charge. Jurors acquitted Alohaneke on felony assault charges.

This Nigerian immigrant was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2015 stabbing to death of his fiancé, Evelyne from Cameroon. He was convicted on on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

The 59 year old Nigerian living in an area of southwest Houston located in Fort Bend County had a shouting match with with his fiancé, 52-year-old Evelyne after which he killed her with a knife.

When deputies arrived at the scene on April 9, 2015, Alohaneke’s hands were covered in blood and he was on the phone with his attorney, according to Fort Bend County assistant district attorney Amanda Bolin. A DNA expert testified at trial that the blood contained a mixture of Alohaneke’s DNA and the DNA of the victim.

Evelyne was stabbed more than 30 times and died as she called 911 operators for help. Screams echoed in the courtroom for more than four minutes when prosecutors played the 911 call for the jurors. Toward the end of the recording, jurors heard the victim say the defendant’s name as she begs him to stop. Who was Evelyne Ebane Epiepang?

During the sentencing hearing, Franklin Epiepang, Evelyne’s younger brother, testified and described his sister as a respected elder of his family. The oldest of nine children, she grew up in Cameroon, a country located in central Africa.

From a young age she worked to help her parents financially and started her own business importing and selling clothes. After finishing school, she moved to London and eventually the United States where she earned a degree in nursing. Franklin, the youngest of the siblings, eventually joined her in Texas before moving north to pursue an advanced degree in engineering.

“Evelyne was everything to our family,” he said. “She had a wonderful personality. She was the life of the party and always had a smile on her face. I never once saw weakness in her. Even when times were tough, she always found a way. “

According to Franklin, Evelyne worked at a number of hospitals and private clinics in the greater Houston n area, She continued to offer financial support to her family in Africa and in recent years was sending money to build a new family home for her mother and father, which Franklin said was now his project, “I am working to fulfill the promise she made to our parents, ” he told jurors. It’s my way of keeping her memory alive.”

As a domestic violence-related crime, Evelyne’s murder is not an isolated incident, said Bolin, who serves as Fort Bend County’s chief family violence prosecutor, “On average, our office will prosecute two to three murders involving an intimate partner each year. However, this case is unusual in that it is uncommon to have an eyewitness.”

Alohaneke was represented in the trial by Houston-based attorneys Eric Ashford and Amen Obas. It reads: “We are glad Alohaneke didn’t get a life sentence. But, we feel he should have been acquitted of both charges. We feel for the victim and the victim’s family. But, we maintain Alohaneke had nothing to do with this murder.” Ashford said Alohaneke planned to appeal the conviction.

Obas said he thought the investigation was not handled correctly.

Obas argue: “From the beginning there was a rush to judgment. There were obvious problems with the case. Investigators didn’t ask the proper questions and the murder weapon was never identified. And during the trial, we found out prosecutors did not a have a motive for the murder. Even now, the motive remains a mystery.”

During closing arguments, Ashford questioned why certain evidence was not presented. For example, detectives took Alohaneke’ s clothes when he was arrested but never tested them for blood or DNA and fingernail scrapings taken from the victim were never tested for DNA or blood evidence. Also, Alohaneke’s phone was taken by detectives but jurors were never shown texts or cell phone records.

Although Alohaneke didn’t testify during the trial he did take the stand during the sentencing hearing and continued to maintain his innocence. Bolin said she thought the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department did a fine job investigating the case, “I think it is more of trial tactic to point the finger and say ‘you didn’t do this and you didn’t do that.’ Could we have tested more? Absolutely. But, we made the best decision we could at the time. Obviously whatever issues jurors had with the testing, they overcame them with the verdict.”

Alohaneke was tried in the 400th District Court before Presiding Judge Maggie Jaramillo. Murder is a first-degree felony punishable by 5-99 years, or life, in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Under Texas law, Alohaneke must serve half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.