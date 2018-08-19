WICKEDNESS, UNJUST & HATEFUL:

OYO STATE GOVT Demolishes AYEFELE’S N800M Fresh F.M Radio Station, FIVE studios…Drive 300 employees into Labor Market while matter is in court

*Expresses angst over unverified inciting comment, argues Music House has no approval

*Nigerians weep, place curses on Toye Arulogun Snr (Oyo Commissioner of Information & Culture) as Caterpillar pulls down building into debris

* ‘WE got all the approvals for Music House (Fresh F.M Radio Station). Yet, Oyo state government it did at last……my pains my sweat ….So help me God’-Ayefele

* ‘OYO State Government has no single respect for Nigerian court of law. Governor Ajimobi is practicing politics of bitterness, setting a dangerous precedence. He cannot gag the press’-Nigerian American Press Association in a joint statement

BY IWALEWA OLUMIDE/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, IBADAN

SO PAINFUL, AVOIDABLE AND REGRETTABLE. YET, the Oyo State government under Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi has taken his hateful and disgust for Yinka Ayefele, Nigeria’s juju supers star and boss of Fresh F.M. Radio station to a dangerous height by ordering the immediate demolition of the N800million Music House built from the hardwork, savings, sacrifice made by Ayefele to empower the natives and other Nigerians.

This reporter witnessed that as early as 6am this morning, fiercefully-driven Caterpillar was brought to the front of Music House while a live broadcast was still on-going at Fresh F.M. Radio. It took only ‘near-mishap’ as these three hundred employees in Music House escaped death by whiskers, since the Caterpillar was just pulling down the expansive giant structure without recourse to the lives of the people inside the building.

Investigation by this reporter revealed that Governor Ajimobi, a ‘leader’ of the state so gullible to rumors was told some months ago how few staffers of Fresh F.M Radio made unverifiable, hateful comment against him during one of their live broadcasts. It was gathered that the executive governor was livid with anger, after which he vowed to deal with Ayefele whom he labelled ‘an ingrate.’

When information reached Ayefele on the lies been peddled about Fresh F.M. Radio against Governor Ajimobi, the juju musician distanced himself and his radio station away from the rumor. He ordered Fresh F.M Radio to issue a disclaimer, which was done out-rightly. It reads: ” DISCLAIMER: The management of Yinka Ayefele Ltd, the owners of Fresh 105.9 FM, Ibadan and Fresh 107.9FM, Abeokuta hereby dissociate itself from an abusive audio in circulation. We condemn the audio and also encourage our associates to stop circulating it.”

Unsatisfied, Toye Arulogun Snr, Commissioner for Information & Culture in Oyo State allegedly convinced Governor Ajimobi not to ‘forgive and soft-pedal’ on his threat to Ayefele after he had branded the musician ‘an enemy of the government’.

The executive governor took the threat seriously as instructed that the building located along ChallengeToll Gate Express Way which houses Ayefele’s radio station, Fresh FM, Ibadan be pulled down under the eyes of press coverage.

Nigerians in their hundreds gathered at the Music House to witness the vendetta, mischief and hateful expression of Oyo State government in its desperate bid to silence, humiliate and disgrace Ayefele, a Nigerian musician on wheel chair who traveled cities to cities, countries to countries to play music, gather funds which he saved to establish Fresh F.M. Radio station.

Without looking back, Nigerians are now placing various curses on Oyo state Commissioner of Information & Culture and Governor Ajimobi for deliberately frustrating Ayefele, bringing work-flight to the state and working against job empowerment for the youths. Sadly, Caterpillar pulled down the building into debris.

Earlier, the state claimed it had issued a demolition notice to the owner that some part of the building was not approved. But, Ayefele while reacting said the construction of the Music House followed due process. He had also approached an Oyo state High Court on the condition that the government does not have any right to demolish his property.

In his reaction, Ayefele on his Facebook page lamented the destruction and evil done to him and his staff by Oyo State Government when he lamented: ‘WE got all the approvals for Music House (Fresh F.M Radio Station) from Governor Ajimobi. Yet, Oyo state government it did at last……my pains my sweat ….So help me God.”

* ‘OYO State Government has no single respect for Nigerian court of law. Governor Ajimobi is practicing politics of bitterness, setting a dangerous precedence’-Nigerian American Press Association, NAPA

In a joint statement by Steve Franklin, European born pioneer President, newly elected Life Patron of NAPA, and Robert Masare, American Correspondent of South African Broadcasting Association, SABC, Publicity Secretary of NAPA, it reads: “It has come to our knowledge the flagrance disobedience of Oyo State High Court rules by Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State. It is wrong for him to have ordered the demolition of Nigeria’s veteran juju musician’s (Yinka Ayefele’s) N800million Music House, Fresh F.M. Radio Station which has offered employment and voices for the people while the matter is still pending in the court. OYO State Government has no single respect for Nigerian court of law. Governor Ajimobi is practicing politics of bitterness, setting a dangerous precedence. He simply cannot gag the press.”

But the building was eventually demolished in the early hours of Sunday. The station has consequently gone off air.