WORLD Exclusive:

MAJEK FASHEK Suffering from Undifferentiated Schizophrenia Rebound, Hospitalized in London

…Nigerian Reggae icon cannot eat, talk or do anything on his own, battling to stay alive

* Rainmaker became gravelly ill and was rushed to London after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital

*Manager cries out saying Nigerian Embassy in London abandoned them to their fate

* “ The truth is, we are stranded here in London. We are in great debt and we need financial help urgently if we don’t want this icon (Majek Fashek) to die”-Uzoma Day Omenka, Rainmaker Manager

* Manager begs Nigerian Government, Philanthropists, anyone willing to help to donate in saving Majek Fashek into his London Bank Account Number: # Barclays Bank 30260762202947 #Telephone: +1 682-246-6621, +44 7448 512502 #Account Name: Uzoma Day Omenka

* “Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that disturbs your thinking and perceptions of life. This affects your interactions with the world. People with schizophrenia may hear voices or noises; become very paranoid; believe they have unusual powers; think others control their thoughts, or vice-versa; or believe world events are connected to them. They may not talk or express themselves much. They can be confused and paranoid.The person may not bother to change clothes or take a shower”- psychiatrist Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD

BY TIMI JOSEPH/ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT, LONDON & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN FOREIGN BUREAU CHIEF, NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER



NIGERIAN KING OF REGGAE, AND SING-ALIKE OF BOB NESTA MARLEY, MAJEKODUNMI FASHEKI, famously known in global music circle as ‘Majek Fashek’ needs urgent financial assistance and divine prayers in a London hospital to stay alive as detailed information reaching Najia Standard Newspaper on his status of health revealed that the once lively music legend is presently suffering from Undifferentiated schizophrenia- a serious medical situation whereby the patient may not talk or express themselves much, as they can be confused and paranoid,” according to psychiatrist Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD. He’s been surrounded by a team of trained nurses and psychiatrists around the clock.



Confirming this alleged dire health situation, Majek’s manager, Uzoma Day Omenka stated that the story earlier reported by Vanguard on Saturday was true. He said the legendary musician is gravelly ill and receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, England.







According to Omenka, “Although his medical bill for the surgery has been taken care by a notable Nigerian. I don’t want to mention his name, but we have serious issues with day to day upkeep. As I speak to you, Majek cannot eat and cannot talk, I have to do virtually everything for him. Right now, we are in dire need of finance to survive here in London.

“We spent a lot of money every day to keep him alive. I have approached the Nigerian Embassy here but they abandoned us to our fate. Majek has not eaten in days and the only food he can eat has to be specially prepared. The truth is, we are stranded here. We are in great debt and we need help urgently if we don’t want this icon to die.”

INVESTIGATION by NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER as confirmed by Omenka reveals, Majek became gravelly ill last month and was rushed to London on August 24, 2019 after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital.



Omenka said a notable Nigerian known for his philanthropic gestures has undertaken to take care of his medical bill but does not wish to have his name revealed. He mentioned Captain Hosa, Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, Amaju Pinnick as some of those who have also rendered helping hands, as he is now seeking urgent help from Nigerian government, philanthropists and other persons that can help financially in a bid to save Majek Fashek. As evidence of this issue, Omenka made available the following videos showing the iconic reggae star arriving the London hospital in an ambulance and on his sick bed.

For anyone willing to help, the manager has released this London account number and telephone numbers for whoever wants to reach him for helpTelephone: +1 682-246-6621+44 7448 512502Account: Uzoma Day Omenka #Barclays Bank 30260762202947

For the records, Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that disturbs your thinking and perceptions of life. This affects your interactions with the world.

“People with schizophrenia may hear voices or noises; become very paranoid; believe they have unusual powers; think others control their thoughts, or vice-versa; or believe world events are connected to them,” explains psychiatrist Minnie Bowers-Smith, MD.

It can be a long road to diagnosis, however. Patients — and families — are often in denial. After all, it’s a tough diagnosis to accept. Psychiatrists may not see all the person’s symptoms right away. And substance abuse may be a factor.

“We don’t label it schizophrenia right away; the diagnosis can follow a person throughout life once it’s in their chart,” says Dr. Bowers.

Undifferentiated schizophrenia: The person has various vague symptoms. “They may not talk or express themselves much. They can be confused and paranoid,” says Dr. Bowers. The person may not bother to change clothes or take a shower.

Schizoaffective disorder: The person has delusional thinking and other symptoms of schizophrenia. “But they also present with one or more symptoms of a mood disorder: depression, mania and/or hypomania,” says Dr. Bowers.

What happens at the hospital?

About one-third of people with schizophrenia don’t believe anything is wrong with them. Many more don’t seek help on their own, for cultural reasons or because they lack resources. So problems often come to light only when their erratic behavior or other troubles trigger a crisis. “Patients are often brought to the hospital by family, teachers or the police,” says Dr. Bowers.

To decide whether to admit someone, psychiatrists consider whether patients pose a risk to themselves or others; whether they can take care of themselves; and whether they could benefit from hospital treatment

If the patient is admitted, the psychiatrist talks to them and evaluates their behavior, considers whether any symptoms were triggered by alcohol or drugs, reviews any records from prior admissions, and talks to the family.

“Initially, we may only see that the patient is losing track of reality. We may need more time to see all the symptoms of schizophrenia. These symptoms include:

Fixed, false beliefs.

Hearing voices.

Seeing visions or shadows.

Suspicion and distrust.

Government regulations require psychiatrists to diagnose a specific type of schizophrenia so that insurance companies get the green light to pay for care, says Dr. Bowers.