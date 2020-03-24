World, fans mourning passage of Afro-Jazz Star!

Manu Dibango, Cameroonian Music legend dies of Coronavirus…plus how African Saxophone Superstar contracted Covid-19

86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit ‘Soul Makossa’ breathe his last in Paris, according to a representative

* ‘Funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible’

* Funerals in France limited to 20 people who are in the closest circle of the deceased due to a lockdown in trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus

* Remembered famous copyright dispute with Micheal Jackson over Thriller as King of Pop settled him out of court

BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Foreign Bureau Chief & REBBECCA MPORA/ENTERTAINMENT REPORTER, FRANCE

THE WORLD IS PRESENTLY MOURNING the passage of MANU DIBANGO, one of Africa’s most prominent African Saxophone Superstars who died of the dreaded Coronavirus at the age of 86 years in Paris, France. He passed after fighting relentlessly to conquer the infectious disease.

According to Dibango’s music publisher, Thierry Durepaire: “Manu Dibango died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region, after contracting the new coronavirus.”

“Renowned Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango passed away”, his representatives and official Facebook page have announced. The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit, Soul Makossa, is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19 the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19. “His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible,” the message said.

Funerals in France have been limited to 20 people who are in the closest circle of the deceased because of a lockdown to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The saxophonist was one of the pioneers of Afro-jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.

In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary album, Thriller. Jackson settled out of court.

