YOUNGEST DEE JAY IN THE WORLD:

6 year old South African Genius, DJ Arch Jnr wins Guinness World Records Award…Emerged South Africa Got Talent Winner at the age of three

* Started disc-jockeying at the age on ONE, Had impact on America’s Got Talent

* Shows off skills, professionalism in outdoor ceremonies as youngest entertainer in Africa

* Performance much sought-after by top Celebrities in Africa, Europe and United States

* Performed at South African Film Awards and All Africa Music Awards in Nigeria

BY HARRIET IVANA/ENTERTAINMENT CORRESPONDENT IN JO’BURG (SOUTH AFRICA)

HE’S A CHILD OF DESTINY, A PASSIONATE LOVER OF MUSIC FROM THE AGE OF ONE. THOUGH HIS REAL NAMES ARE ORATILWE HLONGWANE, this Mzansi’s born South African is famously known through his moniker ‘DJ Arch Jnr.’ as his desire to discover his love for disc-jockey began at the age of one. He won South Africa’s Got Talent few years ago, emerged Guinness World Record as the youngest Dee Jay in the world.

Mzansi’s youngest club DJ has broken the Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest club DJ in the world. This DJ sensation was officially inducted into the record books on Wednesday, September 13, 2018 after successfully beating Japanese six-year-old Itsuki Morita’s record.



The young DJ performed his record-breaking one hour-long set on June 10, after his father Glen Hlongwane managed to sneak the youngster into the Platinum Lounge in Cosmo City. This was DJ Arch Jr’s third attempt. His first attempt was two years ago when the young boy wasn’t able to concentrate long enough to complete the hour.

His second attempt was not recognized by the global world records body because his set was performed at a stadium and not in a club or a bar.He’s a resident deejay for the Mc Donald’s U/14 Schools Soccer League, and has performed at the SAFTA’s (South African Film Awards) and AFRIMA’s (All Africa Music Awards) in Nigeria.

Interestingly, Dee Jay Arch Jnr exciting performance is being sought after by top African, European and American celebrities.

For the records, at 3 years old, DJ Arch Jr South Africa Got Talent competition after his parents saw that he had a love for and skill for ‘deejaying’.