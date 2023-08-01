2023 Election:

I Have Delivered on My Promises for Nigerians, Done My Best-Nigeria’s President, BUHARI

… ‘I am challenging the next president to make Nigeria one of the leading countries by the end of this century, I have laid a lasting legacy’

*‘I welcome and accept accolades and criticisms of my administration in equal measure’*‘Nigerians don’t really appreciate my sacrifice for the country. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough for some people’

*‘The lofty achievements of Mr. President will leave many Nigerian critics of the regime breathless’-Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

*BY TITILOLA ADEPEJU/POLITICAL Correspondence, Abuja

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, MUHAMMADU BUHARI has assured Nigerians that he has given his best to save the nation, but wonder why a segment of the population always critique his administration. He made it clear recently that he had done well and delivered on all his campaign promises, challenging the next president to continue in his legacy.

Buhari said he has done his best for Nigeria, calling on his successor from the upcoming 2023 elections to make Nigeria one of the leading countries “by the end of this century.”

His words: “I welcome and accept both the accolades and criticisms in equal measure, secure in the conviction that I did my best to serve our dear country Nigeria and I pray that the next President will also pick up the baton and continue the race to make Nigeria one of the leading countries of the world by the end of this century.”

The president made this statement in his last New Year message in office on Saturday. However, Mr Buhari had last Friday admitted that his good was not enough.

“I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough,” Mr Buhari said in a documentary at a dinner organised to mark his 80th birthday in Abuja.

However, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on several occasions claimed that the achievements of Mr Buhari will leave many Nigerians, especially critics of the regime, “breathless.”

