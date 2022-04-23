2023 Election:

I will let you know if I will declare for Nigeria presidency, process still ongoing

-Goodluck Jonathan, former president

…I am happy the youths are interested in participatory politics

*“Youths must pray so Nigeria may have someone of impeccable virtue to lead the country, the nation need a hardworking problem solver”

*“Energy, zeal shown by the youths confirm readiness to get engaged in the political process. Only when many youths get involved in the political process will you be able to get the government that you want”

*BY SIMEON DAVIDSON/CHIEF POLITICAL Correspondent, Abuja

NIGERIA’S FORMER President, Goodluck Jonathan has made it clear to the world that when he decides to contest for the coming presidential election in 2023, he will announce it to the world and will make sure the youths in the country are in the know of his intention. He advised the youths in the country to be prayerful and be fully engaged in the entire political process. He assured the youths that the country needs a hardworking problem solver that can make available basic amenities for the entire country.

Jonathan may soon declare his interest to reclaim the exalted seat of the presidency in the 2023 poll. Jonathan dropped the hint while addressing hundreds of youths from across the country who trooped to his Maitama foundation office to call for his return to power on Friday.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election,” Jonathan said. “I cannot tell you I am declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out.

“But the key role you must play is to pray that Nigeria gets somebody that carry the young people along. Somebody that can also work very hard to see that some of the problems you raised are dealt with by the government.

“This march shows that the youths are interested in politics. Encourage you to get involved in the political process. And as long as many youths get involved in the political process you will be able to get the government that you want.

“And I believe collectively we would work together. I thank all of you.”

The development is coming against the backdrop of speculation that a section of the political elites in the North are disposed to having Jonathan succeed President Buhari to serve out his remaining four years in office to pay way for the return of power to the North for another eight years.

It is unknown whether Jonathan will declare for the exalted seat on the platform of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He, however, expressed gratitude to the youths groups and women for calling on him to take another shot at the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Referring to the ‘Not Too Young’ to ‘Run Bill’ signed into law when he was at the helm, he enjoined the youths to actively participate in the 2023 poll.

The group led by Comrade Mayor Samuel, who spoke on behalf of the youths, argued that the return of Jonathan remains the panacea to the multifaceted challenges in the country.

The youths carried various placards with inscriptions like “Run, Goodluck Run”, “Goodluck Jonathan, you are wasting your time, declare now” “Goodluck we want you back”, “Jonathan Nigeria wants you to run.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=