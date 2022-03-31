2023 ELECTIONS:

God has chosen TINUBU as Next President of Nigeria -Bishop Sunday Garuba, President of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace

…Northern Pastors will Hold One-million-man Prayer Rally to avert evil forces

*“Now the Lord said to Samuel, how long will you grieve over Saul, since I have rejected him from being king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and go; I will send you to Jesse the Bethlehemite, for I have selected a king for myself among his sons. In less than one year, a new president will emerge to forge a new course for the nation. After over three months of immense prayer and fast, it has been revealed to us that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our next leader”

*BY WILLIAM OBASEKI/RELIGIOUS Reporter, Northern Nigeria

REVEALTIONS ARE FAST coming from ‘Men-of-God’ in Nigeria revealing that God has chosen Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as next president of Nigeria against all odds. This cleric from Northern part of Nigeria assured everyone that there is nothing anyone can do to stop God’s plan which is why the group are also embarking on a One million prayer march to avert any evil force that many want to derail the divine plan.

The group led by one Bishop Sunday Garuba said the move is divine

Some Christian clerics from the Northern part of Nigeria have announced plans to hold a one-million-man prayer rally for an All-Progressives Congress party presidential aspirant and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

The group led by one Bishop Sunday Garuba, President of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace said the move is divine.

In a statement on Tuesday, Garuba stated that Tinubu’s ambitions may ultimately collapse if not given the necessary spiritual support.

But Garuba said Tinubu’s quest could be hampered by evil forces who did not mean well for the nation, hence the need for the one-day spiritual exercise.

Quoting from the Holy Bible, the Bishop said: “Now the Lord said to Samuel, how long will you grieve over Saul, since I have rejected him from being king over Israel? Fill your horn with oil and go; I will send you to Jesse the Bethlehemite, for I have selected a king for myself among his sons,” he said.

“In less than one year, a new president will emerge to forge a new course for the nation. After over three months of immense prayer and fast, it has been revealed to us that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our next leader.

“God has never failed. He keeps his promises and honors his words more than his name. We are more than confident that Asiwaju will triumph.

“But this can only be possible if we intercede and supplicate on his behalf. As we all know, the physical is controlled by the spiritual.

“For this reason, we have taken it upon ourselves to hold a groundbreaking prayer rally. When we gather, we will join forces to fortify his aspirations for the good of the nation.

“On behalf of other God’s generals, I invite all well-meaning Nigerians to join this movement. I assure you that this is for the good and progress of our dear nation. God bless you.”

