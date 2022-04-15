ABUSE OF POWER & INJUSTICE:

QATARI Government ruined my Life, owing me 20million Qatari Riyals, locked me up in Jail for 11 months, seize my properties

-Srilanka businessman, Chaminda Karunarathne cries out

…Says: ‘Qatar Police forcefully took away my Foreign Passport number N8835981, ensured my 12 months’ salaries was not paid, seized my properties’

*Identity of Qatari Police officer behind abuse revealed as Nasser Abdulhadi Alahbabi, his Qatari I.D number is: 27963402236

*After 14 years residency, visited Qatari Police Force Capital to lodge complaint, advised not to fight any Qatari national for own safety

*“Considering all my suffering in Qatar and wrong judgement handed down to me by a Qatari judge that made me spend 11 months in jail, I visited the Qatar Capital police to complain about it. One of head officers at Qatar Capital police, advised me not to go fight with any Qatari nationality for my own safety. I was told in a harsh tone to submit a letter and lie that my original passport got missing to take a new passport”

*BY NURUDEEN AHMED/SPECIAL Law Enforcement Correspondent, Qatar

THE INCESSANT abuse of power by security operatives and judicial system in Qatar has come to the fore, as a Srilanka businessman has revealed details of how foreigners resident in Qatar were been ‘robbed’ of their assets, humiliated and tortured under the guise of trumped up charges, always made up the police in that society. Making this revelation is MUDIYANSELAGE Chaminda Karunarathne, a businessman from Srilanka who had to leave the country for safety after his residency of 14 years.

Lamenting in tears to Naija Standard Newspaper, Chaminda explained that the Qatari government turned his life upside down as he is now seeking justice and payment of 11million Qatari Riyals owed him. He alleged that he was set up by Qatari police for stealing in order to confiscate his properties and funds.

According to Chaminda, “Qatar Police forcefully took away my Foreign Passport number N8835981, ensured my 12 months’ salaries were not paid, and seized my properties. The identity of the Qatari Police officer behind my abuse is Nasser Abdulhadi Alahbabi with Qatari I.D number: 27963402236.

“Considering all my suffering in Qatar and wrong judgement handed down to me by a Qatari judge that made me spend 11 months in jail, I visited the Qatar Capital police to complain about it. One of head officers at Qatar Capital police, advised me not to go fight with any Qatari nationality for my own safety. I was told in a harsh tone to submit a letter and lie that my original passport got missing to take a new passport”.

“I am originally from Srilanka, my Qatar I.D number is: 27414406167. My passport number is: N 8835981. I am urgently demanding for justice. The questions that the policeman needs to answer are: why did he not hand me the employment letter he promised to give me? Why did he not change my sponsorship as customary with Qatari law? Why did he file a stealing charge against me? Why did he keep my Srilanka passport? Why did he collude with a Qatari judge to send me to jail for 11 months? Their abuse of power made me lose my job and a father of three kids, I just cannot survive the suffering. For 14 years I was under sponsorship of Arabian Construction Engineering Company, which is owned by Sheikh Hamad Jasim Althani. I did not steal any money.

“Let me further explain that the Qatari Police officer at Alkhor security, badly violated Qatar labour law, by keeping my original passport with him. Alhababi has a private company, PP Performance, into Sports cars tuning, upgrading. For over 10 months, I worked with him, but he didn’t give me my job offer letter. He didn’t change my sponsorship. This policeman made a false case against me. Sadly, a Qatar Alsaad Court judge played politics while giving judgement against me without any evidence.

At last I lost my job and I’m in such a bad situation as a father of three kids. I am requesting justice. I need a compensation of 5million Qatari Riyals from the policeman, 5million Qatari Riyals from Alsaad Court, 5million Qatari Riyals from the Judge who gave a wrong judgement against me and 5million Qatari Riyals from the Qatari government.”

