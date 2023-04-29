AFTERMATH OF IDENTITY IMPERSONATION IN LONDON:

I’m Ready to Suffer PAIN with My Last Breath, Follow Righteousness to a Destination of Freedom, Quality Life, Safety for ALL Nigerians-PETER OBI

…Vow: ‘No force on earth can stop me from setting Nigeria free, not any obstacle, Nigerians deserves better living standard built on truth’

*‘Peter Obi has been under sundry intimidation and emotional torture in Nigeria. His mobile phone, those of his wife and children has been bugged; security operatives keep him constantly under surveillance; he’s daily put under severe pressure to leave (run away from) the country’-Family friend to Labor Party Presidential Candidate

*“Peter Obi confided in me on arrival from London that while at Heathrow Airport London, he joined the usual queue to pass through Immigration when his ordeal began. He was stopped and questioned for a long time and subsequently handed a detention note. He was told to wait for further interrogation and investigation. Immigration Officer later told him his identity WAS DUPLICATED by a Nigerian criminal sharing same name with him”-Professor Chinyere Okunna, a Mass Communications scholar, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka

*“Obi should ask the court to compel the President Muhammadu Buhari led Nigerian government to provide the impersonator whom the Nigerian immigration issued Obi’s passport and other details”-ATIKU’S Camp

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor & SAMSON SHOAGA, MANAGING Editor, Nigeria

HIS NAMES ARE PETER OBI, a former governor of Anambra State who was the Presidential Candidate of Labor party in the recently concluded presidential election in Africa’s most populous black nation in the world. He’s loved by the masses-the people follow him, attend to him, sing his praises whenever he appears in public. Yet, it came to millions of Nigerians as a huge shock when news hit the town that the same Obi was arrested, detained , interrogated by British Immigration authorities for over seven hours over another Nigerian criminal who impersonated the presidential candidate’s real identity and created a ‘body double’ in the early morning of Friday 07/04/2023. Flying into Nigeria from London, Obi remains unbowed and resolute in setting Nigeria free, making life more comfortable for the masses and ensuring adequate security for all and sundry.

Making this latest revelation is Professor Chinyere Okunna, a former aide to Obi, to whom the soft-spoken politician narrated his UK ordeal in confidence.

Okunna explained that the mobile phones of Obi, his wife and children had been bugged, as they are constantly under surveillance by Nigerian security operatives, and every move is being made to frustrate him out of the country.

According to her, Obi has vowed to continue to fight daily, even with his last breath to set Nigeria free, that no force can stop him. He has made up his mind to follow the path of truth and righteousness to a final destination where all Nigerians will be living a better life, enjoying basic amenities of life in a secured society, “This is the height of it all for a man who has been under sundry intimidation and emotional torture. Nigerian security operatives bugged his phone and those of his wife and children; keeping him constantly under surveillance; calling him names; putting him under severe pressure to leave (run away from) the country. He was wrongly accused of negative things he knows absolutely nothing about.

“As he was telling me his ‘Heathrow tale of woe’, I could see a man who was in severe pain and under unbearable stress, who many would expect to be at the point of despair. But, as he confirmed to me: he is ready to suffer this pain and he is as determined as ever to pursue the path which he has chosen to enable him to arrive at the destination which well-meaning people in Nigeria and far far beyond are expecting him to arrive at. This is the destination where Nigerians will be able to live in a secure and productive country which they (particularly the younger generations) will be proud to call their own. He is resolute in his resolve to overcome any obstacle placed on his way to setting Nigeria free.”

The academic don revealed that this was further made known to her at the Official Opening of the Specialist Hospital of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Sisters, Nkpor. Obi had arrived at the event after flying in from London. His presence heralded by the usual ‘ear-splitting’ ovation that accompanies him everywhere nowadays. As the ‘Most Outstanding Pillar of the Foundation/Hospital’, the Reverend Sisters were full of expectations that he would attend; so were we (Members of the Governing Board of the IHM Sisters Healthcare System), although there was also anxiety about whether he would be able to make it, being outside Nigeria, “I would never have imagined he would be able to go anywhere so soon after his energy-sapping marathon visits on 06/04 to Paul University, Regina Caeli Hospital and other health facilities where he went about touching lives in his usual quiet philanthropic manner. His whirlwind activities that day in Anambra State and beyond were another eloquent testimony to Peter Obi’s incredible stamina and multi-tasking capacity. To be able to fly out of the country that night, made this capacity even more incredible.

“In the face of Obi’s harassment in the UK, some well-meaning Nigerians, knowing who he is, raised their voices in protest, demanding to know why he was being treated that way.

Then came the shocking revelation by the Immigration Officer who told him that his identity ‘WAS DUPLICATED’. This revelation has definitely set off alarm bells. For people who are knowledgeable about such matters, this is a very dangerous development because the implication is that someone is IMPERSONATING Peter Obi. And that someone could implicate Obi in all manner of dubious and even criminal activities, and rope him into any number of offenses. He could get Obi framed for one criminal act or another. The frightening scenario of what can happen is unimaginable!!!

*REACTIONS:

Nigerian Immigration Service Must Produce Impersonator Who Was Issued Peter Obi’s Passport, Sharing His Identity-Atiku Camp

Shedding light on this development, the spokesperson for Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, gave the advice on Friday that Obi should ask the court to compel the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government to provide the impersonator whom the Nigerian immigration issued Obi’s passport and other details.

The presidential campaign council for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has advised Obi to sue the Nigerian government over his impersonation by an unknown person.

The spokesperson for Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, Daniel Bwala, who gave the advice said that Obi should ask the court to compel the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government to provide the impersonator whom the Nigerian immigration issued Obi’s passport and other details.

According to Bwala, fact remains that the impersonator was issued Obi’s passport by the Nigerian immigration as they have his bio data and details, hence, the onus is on the government to smoke out the impersonator and whoever is using him for the criminal act.

“One fact is clear, the impersonator was issued the passport by the Nigerian Immigration. They have his bio data and details about him. Peter Obi should sue the Nigerian government in court and compel them to smoke the man out and whoever may be using him for the smear campaign,” Bwala wrote on his Twitter handle.

Recall that Obi was last Friday April 7th said to have been detained for hours and questioned at Heathrow Airport in London, United Kingdom, by some immigration officials, over a case of “duplicate identity.”

Obi’s former aide, Prof Chinyere Okunna, a Mass Communications scholar, and Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University Awka, revealed Obi’s ordeal in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

The incident has since its disclosure generated controversies across the country with many members of opposition political parties saying that the incident depicts Obi as a liar while his political party-the Labour Party and supporters insist it is the handiwork of mischief makers from the opposition parties.

However, a week after the incident happened, the UK government is yet to issue a statement either to apologise to Obi or acknowledge approval for the incident.

