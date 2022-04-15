Angels, Saints Celebrate exit of a Good Man:

Nigeria’s Highlife Music Legend, ORLANDO JULIUS blows Saxophone into Heaven at 3:00am in the morning

…Died peacefully in sleep at 79years old, join Fela Kuti, Oliver de Coque, Sunny Okosuns in celestial realm to play Afrobeat in the Heavenlies

*“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep”-Wife, Lady Latoya Ekemode

*Further confirmation of the passage of Ijebu-Ijesha native confirmed by Bimbo Esho, Managing Director of Evergreen Music

*Famous for ‘A dara, a dara’ , Jagur Nana, Ololufe, other music hits, could close his eyes to blow you saxophone notes, sing you unwritten songs from his wind instrument

*BY OPEMIDE AYOOLA/ENTERTAINMENT Reporter, Lagos

NIGERIA is mourning. Africa is sad at the exit of one of the continent’s highly revered Highlife Afrobeat legends, ORLANDO JULIUS, by 3:00am this morning. He was an icon who could close his eyes and read you music notes, sing out unwritten songs from his wind instrument. His life and times are now being celebrated by Angels and Saints as his appearance in the celestial realm has attracted a fiesta of saxophone party in the Heavenlies…joined by Fela Anikulapo Kuti, an Afrobeat maestro, Sunny Okosuns, a music leader of freedom and Oliver de Coque, the ‘Mbiri ka mbiri’ melodious music maker.

Orlando died at the age of 79. His death was announced in the early hours of Friday by his wife, Latoya Ekemode. She said that the talented musician passed out in his sleep on Thursday night.

“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said.

The ‘A dara, a dara’ singer’s death was also confirmed by music promoter, Bimbo Esho.

“Bimbo, Daddy Has Passed On….This was the message I stumbled on waking up at exactly 3 am to peruse my WhatsApp page. It was a message sent to me by Orlando Julius’ beautiful and supportive wife Lady Latoya.

“Orlando Julius, a native of Ijebu Ijesha, succumbed to the cold hands of death and breathed his last few hours ago at the age of 79.

Death of veteran Highlife musician, Orlando Julius Olusanya Ekemode better known as Orlando Julius, has been confirmed.

The news was confirmed through a Facebook post of Managing Director of Evergreen Music, Bimbo Esho.

The saxophonist, a native of Ijebu Ijesha in Osun state, had his last breath at 3:00am at the age of 79.

Pa Ekemode, a veteran internationally recognised singer will be remembered for many of his hits songs among which is Jagur Nana, Ololufe, to mention a few.

Orlando Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode, known professionally as Orlando Julius or Orlando Julius Ekemode was a Nigerian saxophonist, singer, bandleader, and songwriter closely associated with Afrobeat music. The native of Ijebu Ijesha died at 79 years of age

