Any YOUTH in Nigeria without a minimum of N50million in bank account should NOT run for PRESIDENT in 2023-APC Women Leader, Betta EDU

*Party’s presidential hopefuls to pay N100 million to buy nomination forms, governorship candidates will pay N50 million

*“There are many ways young people could generate funding for elections. If you want to be able to cater for Nigerians, you should have gone above the point where you have to look for N50 million. When you make up your mind that you want to run, you should be able to prepare adequately for that race”

*BY NURA YUSUF/POLITICAL Reporter, Abuja

NEWLY ELECTED National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu, has stirred the hornet’s nest on Thursday in the political circle in Nigeria when she said that any youth aspiring to become the president of Nigeria in 2023 should have access to at least N50 million.

The ruling party had on Wednesday, announced prices of the nomination forms for various political positions. While the party’s presidential hopefuls are expected to pay N100 million to buy the nomination forms, governorship hopefuls will pay N50 million.

It would be recalled that APC had announced a 50 per cent reduction in the price of nomination forms for individuals under 40 years of age.

However, in an interview with Arise TV, yesterday, Edu defended the nomination forms’ price tag, adding that there were many ways young people could generate funding for elections.

She said: “If you want to be able to cater for Nigerians, you should have gone above the point where you have to look for N50 million.”

Wondering how anyone who cannot access such an amount can be able to manage so much funds, if given the opportunity, the APC women leader said: “When you make up your mind that you want to run, you should be able to prepare adequately for that race.

“Beyond that, there are many ways that young people can generate funding for elections. It mustn’t be your money.

”There are many ways young people can generate funds to run for whatever elections they have. Remember, they are not paying 100 per cent of whatever others are paying.

“If you’re a young person who truly believes in you and you truly have the masses, there’s fundraising.

“If you want to run for the president of Nigeria, you need to go through the 36 states; remember that the law states you must have at least 25 percent across board for you to be able to emerge.

”So it’s beyond picking up form and sitting down in one place and probably winning only one polling unit, and you say you want to run. That’s not what we should offer as a ruling party; we need to put some seriousness and scale into the game.

“If you want to be able to cater for Nigerians, you should have gone above the point where you have to look for N50 million. If you don’t even have access to N50 million and you want to run for the presidency, then there is a problem already.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=