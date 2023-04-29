ARRESTED FOR MURDER:

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

SHE IS AN AMERICAN, BY NATURALIZATION. Originally, she came from Nigeria. Her name is OBIAGERIAKU JANE IHEANACHO, of Middle River. The police authority in a statement on Facebook said that Iheanacho of Middle River was arrested on January 24, 2023, in the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, without incident following an arrest warrant obtained by Homicide Detectives on January 19, 2023.

Personnel of the Baltimore Police Department Homicide, Northeast District Homicide have arrested a 35-year-old female Nigerian-American, Obiageriaku Jane Iheanacho for the alleged murder of a 75-year-old Ellsworth Johnson-Bey.

The police authority in a statement on Facebook said that Iheanacho of Middle River was arrested on January 24, 2023, in the 4900 block of Hazelwood Avenue, without incident following an arrest warrant obtained by Homicide Detectives on January 19, 2023.

She was transported to Central Booking Intake Facility where she has been charged with second-degree murder and first and second-degree assault.

According to the police report, on May 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers responded to the 5000 block of Frankford Road to investigate a reported aggravated assault.

“Once at the location, officers spoke with a Care Center Manager, who advised a 75-year-old male patient was knocked down and injured by a contractual employee.

“The victim suffered a broken hip during the assault. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was admitted.

“On September 5, 2022, at approximately 05:37 a.m., a hospital staff member informed officers that 75-year-old Ellsworth Johnson-Bey had passed due to his injuries.

“The deceased was then transported to the Medical Examiners’ Office for an autopsy. And homicide was notified.

“On January 12, 2023, at approximately 06:00 a.m., the Medical Examiners’ Office ruled the death a homicide by blunt force trauma.”

The Baltimore Police Department Homicide declared Iheanacho wanted after the death of the victim.

