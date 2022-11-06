Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TINUBU, ‘Jagaban B’orgu’ will win 2023 Presidential Election-WASIU Ayinde Marshal, The Mayegun of Yorubaland, Oluaye of Fuji

… Our ultimate goal is to retain the tenancy of Aso Rock

*“I have nursed the dream for a long time that my leader Akanbi Olodoode, an institutionalist, leaders’ builder will someday become the President of Nigeria. Akanbi, the real battle is ahead and insha Allah, victory will be our song come March 2023”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

THE MAYEGUN OF YORUBALAND, ‘Oluaye of Fuji’, Wasiu Ayinde Olasunkanmi Marshal has reassured Nigerians that come 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, presidential flagbearer of All Progressives Congress, APC, will occupy Aso Rock as the elected President of Nigeria precisely on May 29.

In a press statement issued on his behalf by Kunle Rashid, a principal media aide, K One, as fondly called by millions of admirers re-affirmed the historic and resounding victory APC made by Asiwaju Tinubu, saying that the millions of Nigerians have spoken in one voice for him to go to war front for the 2023 presidential election, defeat any political opposition and retain Aso Rock.

His words: “Today, the good people of our dear party, All Progressive Congress (APC) have unanimously spoken with one voice that the candidate chosen to go to the war front for the 2023 presidential election should be no other than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban B’orgu.

“Before now, many have speculated that the party was on the verge of disintegration because of the rumoured rancour between the aspirants and some of the leaders of the party. But, it has shown with the display of our party faithful from last night till this morning that the only option available for the party is unity. And united our dear party will be, till we achieve the ultimate goal of retaining the tenancy of Aso Rock.

“This sweet victory is well-deserved not only because Asiwaju is seen as the best of the pack but also because of the values and the contributions he has continually brought to the development of democracy in our country.”

To express his delight further, K One said: “I am particularly happy today to see my leader Akanbi Olodoode emerging as our party flagbearer; a dream I have nursed for a very long time because he has shown over the years what a great leader he is. Not only that, as a leader he has displayed over the years that he possesses the unique format of building leaders everywhere he went which was evident in the outcome of the just concluded primaries. This hurdle has been crossed and the bigger one is what we await with the only belief that he’ll also cross that in good stead.

“We will bank on our unity which makes us stronger than being weak as a divided party . So powerful is the light of unity that Asiwaju has displayed that it can illuminate the whole earth. Akanbi, the real battle is ahead and insha Allah, victory will be our song come March 2023.”

