ATIKU ABUBAKAR is the true hope for Nigeria, will win presidential polls slated for February 2023-DELE MOMODU, Director of Strategic Communications, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation

… Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally

*Claims presidential candidate is a story of rags-to-riches tale of endurance and perseverance, from which Nigeria’s younger generation should derive a sense of optimism and belief in better days ahead

*‘The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national head boy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate’

*BY CHUDI OWUNIKU/GROUP Political Editor, Abuja

AS NIGERIA’S presidential election approaches, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential Campaign Organisation, says its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is the only true hope Nigeria needs at this challenging time.

Dele Momodu, Director of Strategic Communications of the organisation, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, urged Nigerian youths not to despair nor lose hope in the nation.

Momodu said when the former Vice President wins the presidential polls slated for February 2023, he already knows what to do.

His words: “In Atiku is a story of hope despite the current challenges we face as a nation. I humbly urge our youths and all Nigerians not to give up on the country.”

Momodu extolled the virtues of Abubakar as a rags-to-riches tale of endurance and perseverance, from which Nigeria’s younger generation should derive a sense of optimism and belief in better days ahead.

“Abubakar is a son of nobody, who by dint of hard work and resilience, has become somebody not only in Nigeria but globally.

“The Abubakar story of an erstwhile shepherd boy turned a national head boy, is significant for all those struggling compatriots to emulate,” he said.

Momodu resumed work on Friday at the Atiku-Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Office in Abuja.

