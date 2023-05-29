BEGGING FOR HELP FROM FANS:

I Have been Acting Yoruba Movies for Decades, I am Tired of Jumping on Public Transportation for years at My old Age, I Need A Car Urgently-Nigeria’s Creepy Yoruba Actress Iya GBONKAN lament

*“I jump on buses every day. I am suffering. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive”

*BY TOPE KELANI/ENTERTAINMENT Staff Writer

HAVING SPENT MOST OF HER LIFETIME on the set of Yoruba movies, one of Nigeria’s leading creepy Nollywood actors, MARGARET OLAYINKA, well known by fans as ‘Iya Gbonkan’ is now appealing for a gift of car from her fans in Nigeria and around the world, specifically stating she is suffering daily and tired of jumping on public transportation at her old age for years till date.

The renowned actress, who is known for her scary roles, lamented that she does not own a car despite spending decades in the movie industry.

In a video now in circulation, she claimed to have been using public transport to move around.

Iya Gbonkan pleaded with her followers to celebrate her while she is still alive and not when she is dead.

“I have been acting for decades yet I don’t have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive. I need a car from my fans,” she said.

*Additional Reports by The PUNCH Newspaper

