BREAKING NEWS: AIT Chairman, RAYMOND DOKPESI Suffers Stroke, dies in Abuja Hospital …earlier recovered from Coronavirus, been managing his health and placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities *BY ROTIMI ADEBANJO/POLITICAL STAFF Writer, Abuja

AIT Chairman, RAYMOND DOKPESI Suffers Stroke, dies in Abuja Hospital

…earlier recovered from Coronavirus, been managing his health and placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities

*BY ROTIMI ADEBANJO/POLITICAL STAFF Writer, Abuja

THE NIGERIAN MEDIA sector is mourning presently, as dark clouds hit the broadcasting industry when the sad news hit that CHIEF RAYMOND DOKPESI, Chairman of Daar Communications has reportedly died, having suffered from stroke. And he earlier recovered from a bout of Coronavirus.

Though AIT boss had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death, shock is still in the mouth of many journalists how this great media icon could have died when the nation needed him and his experience so much.

According to reports, Dokpesi, who was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party died at the age of 71 in Abuja.

A source who spoke with our correspondent revealed he died in an Abuja hospital after he suffered a stroke. This reportedly happened after the recent Ramadan fast.

