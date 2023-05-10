BREAKING News:

CHICAGO State UNIVERSITY must Release TINUBU’S Academic Records to Atiku in 48 hours– Judge NANCY Maldonado, Northern District of Illinois

…CSU must complete all necessary filings latest by 5:00pm on Tuesday

*“This Court overrules President Tinubu’s objections (44) and adopts Judge Gilbert’s recommended decision (40) in full. The Court therefore grants Mr. Abubakar’s application under 28 U.S.C. § 1782. [1]”

*“Respondent CSU is directed to produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to Requests for Production Nos. 1 through 4 (as narrowed by Judge Gilbert and adopted by the District Court in its opinion) in Mr. Abubakar’s subpoena, by 12:00 p.m. (noon) CDT, on Monday, October 2, 2023. “The Rule 30(b)(6) deposition of CSU’s corporate designee must be completed by 5:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023”

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor in Chicago

BASED ON THE latest ruling from Presiding Judge, Nancy Maldonado of Northern District of Illinois, United States, the Chicago State University, CSU, has been ordered to produce all relevant academic records of BOLA AHMED TINUBU, Nigeria’s President representing All Progressives Congress, APC, to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential opposition candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 48 hours from today.

A United States Court has ordered the CSU to release President Bola Tinubu’s academic records to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar by Tuesday. The presiding judge, Nancy Maldonado, dismissed Tinubu’s objection, issuing a two-day ultimatum to CSU to release the documents to Atiku. She also upheld the September 20 ruling of US Magistrate Judge, Jeffery Gilbert, who ordered the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic records as requested by Atiku, stressing that the PDP candidate Atiku had the right to have access to the records.

“For the reasons stated in the Court’s accompanying Memorandum Opinion and Order, the Court overrules President Tinubu’s objections (44) and adopts Judge Gilbert’s recommended decision (40) in full. “The Court therefore grants Mr. Abubakar’s application under 28 U.S.C. § 1782. (1),” Justice Maldonado of the Northern District of Illinois ruled. According to the judge, CSU must complete all necessary filings regarding the release by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The court ruled, “Respondent CSU is directed to produce all relevant and non-privileged documents in response to Requests for Production Nos. 1 through 4 (as narrowed by Judge Gilbert and adopted by the District Court in its opinion) in Mr. Abubakar’s subpoena, by 12:00 p.m. (noon) CDT, on Monday, October 2, 2023. “The Rule 30(b)(6) deposition of CSU’s corporate designee must be completed by 5:00 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.” Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the US District Court in Northern Illinois to compel the university to release Tinubu’s academic records, arguing that it would boost his suit challenging the President’s election in the February 25 presidential poll. The PDP candidate had requested the documents for use in Nigerian courts to support his argument that Tinubu forged a certificate he claimed to have obtained from CSU in 1979 and submitted to Nigeria’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for the 2023 presidential election.

