SLAVERY in America Not godly, against the Will of God– RONALD English, Senior Pastor, Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church, Waco, Texas

…Our ancestors’ maltreatment not intended by God, connects sermon to how students, workers can optimally live daily for Jesus Christ

*‘Many people use our experience of Slavery of the past to justify their mistreatment of the people of color’

*Quote Colossians 3 verse 22: “Slaves, obey your earthly masters in everything you do. Try to please them all the time, not just when they are watching you. Serve them sincerely because of your reverent fear of the Lord”

*”There is a lesson for the bond servants to their masters. We can learn how we are supposed to be dedicated to God in a very serious manner. We have to choose or make a conscious decision to live for God by being dedicated to the Lord. Some of us say we love Christ but we are passive in the things of God. We raise our hands in the holiness of God’s worship, go out of the Church and return to our old lifestyle. The world is a stumbling block for you when you are on the Lord’s side”-RONALD

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

RONALD ENGLISH IS A GENUINE MAN OF GOD blessed with a huge gift of knowledge, wisdom and understanding of the word of God. A humble man with so much passion to win souls daily into the Kingdom of God. This Senior Pastor of Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, United States is a personality who speaks truth into every situation. During his sermon today which hinged on Colossians chapter 3 verses 18 to 25, the soft-spoken ‘Man-of-God’ said the Slavery in the United States as experienced by the ancestors ages past was not godly, as such oppression and suffering were against the Will of God for humanity.

“The Slavery that happened in America, in which our ancestors and forefathers experienced was ungodly, contrary to the position of the Lord in the Holy Bible as intended by God. But many people use that our experience of Slavery of the past to justify their mistreatment of people of color. That was against the Will of God. As stated in Colossians 3 vs 22”, stated Ronald

Ronald who currently works at Baylor University in the Paul L. Foster Success Center as the Strategic Intervention Program Manager, under the influence of God’s anointing with the guide of the Holy Spirit explained: “The Holy Bible said the Lord orders the children to obey their parents. It is a commandment. The Lord directs the wife to be submissive to the Husband and instructs Husbands to love their wives as Jesus Christ loves the Church.

“There is a lesson for the bond servants to their masters. We can learn how we are supposed to be dedicated to God in a very serious manner. We have to choose or make a conscious decision to live for God by being dedicated to God in our daily activities. Some of us say we love Jesus Christ but we are passive in the things of God. We raise our hands in holiness to God’s worship, but go out of the Church and return to our old lifestyle. The world is a stumbling block for you when you are on the Lord’s side because there are challenges.”

Making reference to the teaching of Apostle Paul, the pastor said: “Paul said whatever you do, do it as unto the Lord, not unto men. Just like those students who graduated from the High School and now in Baylor college..they are so excited thinking the school will be a bed of roses. They think college is about having fun and making friends. Every day they wake up, they are not making the right choice. Every day we wake up, we ought to ask ourselves how can I advance the Kingdom of God today. Everyday we work for God and not men. The students should believe in their hearts that they are studying for God, not for men. It’s like someone going into the Army, you are facing obstacles daily-get moving, learning tactics, getting you prepared for any eventuality of life.”

Ronald metaphorically likened the daily routine of a child of God to a Spiritual war. His words: “When we wake up for God, we are preparing for a Spiritual War that is coming. Tough times are coming. As you live for God, tough times are coming and that is when we ought to make the right choice because you are living for God. When you are living for God, you are in the most powerful position in life. We get carried away by the past or trappings of this world because they are attractive to us. Best way to catch a monkey is to put a shining object in the trap…because the monkey will be trapped.

“I have asked enough volunteers to grab into the Lord. I don’t care what the circumstances in life you are passing through…all I can assuredly tell you is to hold unto God’s unchanging hands, you will witness the Lord’s presence in that situation because the Lord will come through for you”.

For the records, Ron has served as pastor of Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church since September 2008. He was born and raised in Houston, Texas and graduated from Willowridge High School. He graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management. In the fall of 1996, he began attending Baylor’s George W. Truett Seminary, where he earned a master of divinity degree in theology.

Ron currently works at Baylor University in the Paul L. Foster Success Center as the Strategic Intervention Program Manager. His work at Baylor is focused on connecting students with resources and the necessary tools to maximize their academic performance. In his leisure time, Ron enjoys playing with his two sons, reading, a good movie, and exercising. He also enjoys taking photographs and videos to create little “movies” that capture memories. He will do almost anything his sons want to try if they request his support (like roller coasters, jumping in the ocean, entering dark caves, and enduring large crowds). The joy comes from time spent with his children.

Ron’s wife, Alexia, spent most of her formative years in Houston as well. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from Baylor University in speech communication and completed the master’s degree in apologetics from Houston Baptist University. Lady Lexi, as she is affectionately known at church, works at Baylor in The Career Network where they focus on students being employed upon graduation, an integral and dedicated member of the church.

