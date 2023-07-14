BREAKING NEWS:

United States Secret Service investigating COCAINE discovered inside The WHITE HOUSE

… A Washington, D.C., fire radio department radio dispatch said the powdery substance found in the West Wing ‘work area’ tested positive

*Brief evacuation after substance was found in a small, dime-sized bag

* Item sent for further evaluation, investigation into the cause commences and manner of how it entered the White House is pending

*President Joe Biden not at the White House at the time the substance was discovered; left for Camp David earlier

*”On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area”-Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/Group MANAGING EDITOR reporting LIVE in Washington DC & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

THE WORLD IS STILL AT A SHOCK of how a white powdery substance analyzed to be ‘Cocaine’ was discovered at the ‘work-area’ of the West Wing in spite of all tight security in place to prevent a breakdown of law and order. Instantly, evacuation began and the West Wing was on lock down for some hours as investigation began. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a “small amount” of a “white, powdery substance” discovered in a “work area in the West Wing” on Sunday, a Secret Service official said.

The substance-which tested positive for cocaine on a preliminary field test, according to a source familiar with the investigation-led to a brief evacuation inside the White House Sunday night. The source added the substance was found in a small, dime-sized bag.

The Secret Service is testing the substance, which they determined was “non-hazardous,” and said in a statement they are investigating the matter.

“On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area,” Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said. “The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous. The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending.”

President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time the substance was discovered; he left for Camp David on Friday, returning to Washington on Tuesday morning.

