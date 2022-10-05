BUHARI’S Govt built on Corruption, I am Running to become Nigeria’s next President-BENEDICTA Egbo, leading Nigerian born Professor of Education, Canada

…Governance is more than waving Umbrellas and Brooms, Nigeria is a beggar nation borrowing into bankruptcy, Ready to Fight for the Masses

*“Governance should involve good and principled leadership that is grounded in competency, patriotism and a vision for the common good. Instead, what we operate is a government of a few, for a few by a few”

*‘Nigerians should desist from recycling the current crop of politicians that have failed the country since independence’

*BY LARA ADEKOYA/SPECIAL Political Correspondence, Ontario, Canada

A NIGERIAN Professor of Education in Canada, BENEDICTA EGBO has declared her interest in running to become the President of Nigeria in the 2024 election. She decried the alleged cesspit of corruption in the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and wondered why the same set of politicians have been in the leadership saddle of the country since the nation’s independence without any meaningful impact made in the lives of the people.

Egbo declared she joined the race to correct the ‘mess’ past leaders have plunged Nigeria into. She stated this on Monday while declaring for the Presidency on the platform of the National Rescue Movement.

She said at the top of her presidential agenda, was an upward review of workers’ salaries and security, among others.

Egbo also lamented the N30,000 minimum wage while a bag of rice sells for N30,000 and above.

Identifying with the masses, she said: “Nigeria has become a beggar nation and if we are not careful, Nigeria will borrow itself into bankruptcy because no nation can borrow itself into prosperity for recurrent expenditure.

“I join the race to serve Nigerians because all past and current political leaders owe Nigerians an apology. Nigeria has never had it so good. The country has retrogressed rather than progressed.

“The frequent cross-carpeting of politicians from APC to PDP is evidence of unprincipled leaders who only care about their selfish interests and lack a sense of direction.

“Governance is more than waving umbrellas and brooms. Governance should involve good and principled leadership that is grounded in competency, patriotism and a vision for the common good. Instead, what we operate is a government of a few, for a few by a few.”

Prof. Egbo urged Nigerians to desist from recycling the current crop of politicians that have failed the country.

She maintained that corruption has increased significantly under the administration of the current government at the Federal level, saying that the corruption in Nigeria is so that it should be considered a National disease.

On her chances going into the 2023 polls, Prof Egbo said, “It is all psychological. I do not see why Nigeria is not ready for a female President. We need to change things. I am running because I want to see this country respected. We must reclaim our future.”

