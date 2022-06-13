BURNA BOY is a Fugitive, He is under criminal Investigation-Lagos State Police Command

… Musician has no hiding place, must turn himself in, accused of ‘flirting’ with a married woman, police escorts fire gun at fun-loving Night Club customers

*‘Force Headquarters ready to alert INTERPOL to tracks artist’s movement

*“Burna Boy was in the VIP section of Club Cubana with three women when he spotted another ‘married woman’ in the company of her husband. The Grammy Award-winning artiste told Inspector Ibrahim, one of his police escorts to invite the ‘married woman’ to come join him. This gesture annoyed the lady’s husband, who lambasted Burna Boy, saying it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at a ‘married woman’. After some minutes, Burna Boy made advances towards the ‘married woman’ again, a development that infuriated her husband and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated. During the heated moment, Inspector Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and released fire multiple times as the musician laughed aloud non-stop”-Eye Witness on scene

*Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police condemns shooting involving the police escorts attached to Burna Boy, orders full scale round-the-clock probe

*BY DAYO ADEBANJO/SHOWBIZ Correspondent, Lagos

AT THE HEIGHT of his career in the global entertainment industry, DAMINI OGULU, alias ‘Burna Boy’ has found himself in troubled waters as Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered a round-the-clock on the musician for flirting with a ‘married woman’, disturbance of public peace and allowing his police escorts to shoot at people in Club Cubana, Lagos last Wednesday. As at press time, Burna Boy has fled the country to Spain, even as Lagos State Police Command has begun a criminal investigation of the musician.

Five police escorts attached to top music artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, have been arrested for attempted murder after they shot two fun-seekers, Irebami Lawrence and Tolu, at Club Cubana in Lagos last Wednesday.

According to a preliminary police report by the Bar Beach Police Division in Lagos State, trouble started around 4am on June 8, 2022 when the musician and the five police escorts visited Club Cubana in Victoria Island.

Four of the police escort waited outside while one of the policemen identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was plain clothed, accompanied Burna Boy into the club.

According to reports, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman. The Grammy Award-winning artiste allegedly told Inspector Ibrahim to invite the woman to come join him.

This gesture annoyed the lady’s husband, who was said to have lambasted Burna Boy, saying it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at a married woman.

After some minutes, Burna Boy was said to have made advances towards the woman again, a development that further infuriated her husband and his friends who had gathered at the club and the matter soon degenerated.

“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and released fire multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” said a senior policeman.

In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet.

This caused commotion in the club.

Some people brought out their phones to record what was happening but the policemen began snatching and smashing the phones.

“They eventually made their way out of the club and also shot into the air in order to escape. While all this happened, the Cubana management did nothing about it. In the first place, they ought not to have allowed anyone to bring in a gun into the club,” said a senior policeman.

It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew drove off to one of his properties in the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway and later Lekki Phase 1.

“Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing his policemen. He only called them on video later to inform them that he had travelled to Spain. All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the command headquarters,” said a top source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

*IG orders probe:

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has condemned the shooting involving the police escorts attached to a musician, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, at Club Cubana on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

This was confirmed in a series of tweets made by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday.

The tweet, titled “Re: Club shooting in Lagos”, read, “The police personnel alleged and identified in the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, have been taken into custody and are being investigated for their involvement in the incident.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who describes the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, has however condemned, in the strongest terms, the unfortunate incident.

“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.”

Sunday PUNCH had reported that the Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad detained five policemen attached to Burna Boy, for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers- Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu, at Club Cubana on Wednesday.

According to a preliminary report by the Bar Beach Police Division, trouble started when the singer and five police escorts visited the nightclub around 4am on June 8.

About four policemen waited outside while one of the policemen, identified as Inspector Ibrahim, who was in mufti, accompanied the Grammy-Award-winning artiste into the club.

Going by multiple witness statements, the singer was in the VIP section with three women when he spotted another woman.

He was reported to have told Ibrahim to invite the woman to join him. However, the lady’s husband was said to have lambasted the singer, insisting that it was disrespectful for any man to make advances at his wife.

After some minutes, Burna Boy reportedly made fresh advances at the woman. This infuriated her husband further and his friends who had gathered at the club.

“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” said a senior policeman.

In the process, 27-year-old Lawrence was shot in the thigh while his friend, Tolu, was hit in the head by a bullet. This caused a commotion in the club.

It was learnt that Burna Boy and his crew then drove off to one of his properties at the Elegushi end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway before leaving for Lekki Phase 1.

“Aware of what he had done, Burna Boy took the next flight out without even informing the policemen. He only made a video call to them to inform them that he had traveled to Spain.

All his police escorts have been arrested and are currently at the Command headquarters,” said a top source at the office of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

Sources close to the victims said the police were already making attempts to protect Burna Boy because of his status while the victims were treating their wounds at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

