BUSTED:

EFCC Arrests Nigeria Hacker King, ISMAILA ATUMEYI contesting Kogi Assembly, Recovers $470,000 USD Cash inside Morgan Estate Ojodu Lagos Mansion

…Suspect hides fund in a locked underground room

*Others in the net in a sting operation: Joshua Dominic, a serial fraudster, Abdulmalik Femi, a former bank employee-an inside informant

*Syndicate of fraudsters hacked into a commercial bank, pulled off a heist of N1.4billion

*“Suspects allegedly moved N887 million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States dollars and purchase of high-end cars. Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects. They would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded”-EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren

*BY AHMED RILWAN/ANTI-GRAFT Editor, Abuja & RAHMAT MOHAMMED, Business Correspondent, Lagos

THEY ARE NOTORIOUS for earlier defrauding various people across the nation under different guise, tried in court at different times. And they are members of the same syndicate known to law enforcement agents as hackers who allegedly broke into one of Nigeria’s commercial banks with the help of a former bank informant, Abdulmalik Femi. No one ever expected a Kogi State aspiring candidate, Ismaila Atumeyi, who prides himself as a ‘successful’ businessman could be a ‘Hacker King’ who enlisted the services of Joshua Dominic, another serial fraudster to pull off a heist of N1.4 billion from the same bank.

Atumeyi, a candidate of Kogi State House of Assembly, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, with N326 million and $140,500 cash. The ‘Hacker King’ representing New Nigeria Peoples Party, is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

He was arrested on Sunday, 30 October, 2022, alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Also arrested in connection with the fraud is Abdumalik Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren reportedly confirmed that Femi was picked up today (Tuesday), 1 November, 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos.

“Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion,” he said.

The syndicate allegedly moved N887 million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States dollars and purchase of high-end cars.

Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fraud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik. Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and Managing Director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police for alleged N2 billion investment scam. He allegedly defrauded over 500 persons in a phony investment scheme.

Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja.

Uwujaren noted that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

Meanwhile, the commission expresses concern about the rising spate of cyber-attacks on banks and the reluctance of the institutions to report such breaches to law enforcement.

While warning that such reticence would only embolden the criminals, the EFCC appeals to financial institutions to collaborate with it to secure the financial sector from threats of cyber-attacks.

*Additional reports by Punch Newspaper

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens.

To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=