CARELESS LIFESTYLE:

23-year-old Nigerian Law Undergraduate in Britain, DAMILOLA OLAKANMI dies after consuming ‘Cannabis Sweet’ purchased online

…deceased resident in Ilford, east London with her mother bought gummies through a messaging app delivered to her home

*Consumed ‘’sweets’ with her 21-year-old friend, both immediately fell ill afterwards as her friend survived

*A suspect: Leon Brown, 37, has been arrested, charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance

*BY LOLA ADEBAYO/CRIME Correspondent, UK & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

SHE WAS an undergraduate studying law in the United Kingdom. Her name was DAMILOLA OLAKANMI, a Nigerian Naturalised British citizen. In spite of repeated warnings from her mother with whom she was resident to lead a godly Christian lifestyle, she had abandoned such warnings to follow a careless lifestyle. She enjoys party time every weekend and loves to be ‘high’ on alcohol. In a bid to notch-up her addiction, she ordered for cannabis sweets online. The 23-year-old consumed the cannabis in company of her friends and collapsed. She fell ill immediately and was rushed to the hospital where she died.

Olakanmi, who lives in Ilford, east London with her mother was reported to have bought the ‘gummies’ through a messaging app and they were delivered to her home where she fell ill last Tuesday.

According to Mirror UK, Olakanmi consumed the ‘sweets’ with her friend, 21, and both immediately fell ill after each eating one of the ‘sweets’. While her friend survived, she died.

Olakanmi is reported to be the only child of her mother.

Meanwhile, a suspect, Leon Brown, 37, has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply Class B synthetic cannabinoid, being concerned in the supply of a synthetic cannabinoid, and possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=