CELEBRATION:

Nigerian Entertainers Import Rib-Cracking Comedy to United States

…Red carpet ceremony on strict invites attract top celebrities

*Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo plays compere at Nate holden Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles, ably assisted by Helen Paul

*On stand comedians were: Seyi Brown, Helen Paul, Skillz, Trixx, Tiani Bibish, and Jedi Ayoola with performances by Shola Iyola, Isaac Geralds, Hameed, Meaku, and the group YND

*Sold out event had Nigerians in the Diaspora laughed non-stop, begging for more

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

GLITZ, glamour and fun were on display in far away Los Angeles, United States during the Christmas day when a red carpet was rolled out by a Nigerian-American and actor, Seyi Brown with his annual mind-blowing ‘Culture Shock Show’ at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, hosted by Legendary Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo. The show featured six fabulously funny stand-up comedians who delivered world-class entertainment, making people laugh as hard as humanly possible. Performing comedians were: Seyi Brown, Helen Paul, Skillz, Trixx, Tiani Bibish, and Jedi Ayoola with performances by Shola Iyola, Isaac Geralds, Hameed, Meaku, and the group YND.

The event took off with evergreen performances by local celebrities which featured Brown, Mofe-Damijo, Bayo Akinfemi (CBS “Bob Hearts Abishola”), Razaaq Adoti (Screen Gems “Resident Evil: Apocalypse”), Amarachi Odinma (BET “After Happily Ever After”), and many others.

For the records, Brown is one of Nigeria’s most successful stand-up comedians and performs to sold out crowds around the country. In 2017, Brown did a 5-city comedy tour in Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago and Seattle. In 2019, he did a comedy special in Los Angeles entitled “Nigerian American”, which is featured and streaming on Netflix Africa.

Brown has toured the country bringing Culture Shock to cities like Houston, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, Los Angeles, and recently wrapped his last show in Dallas.

This year’s comedy show was produced by ChiChi Emeson – Danick Productions, Golden Icons, and Sheyeto Entertainment. The event was well supported by sponsors Synergy Luxury Homes, Taptap Send, Anjie Kore’, CYNOB Pharmacy; FinServePro, IVY CREST Attorneys APC; Next Level, AVANNI Soaps, Investments Homes, Vantage Home Health Care Services, Bold Men, Rhema Care Group LLC, Sentinel Staffing Solutions; Ogunnaike & Associates, Zena Fashions, GPMI Consulting, THEOBIZ COUTURE, Duke’Cuisine & Lounge, BackHome Productions, and Peppered Goat.

All of these details were corroborated by Jennifer Cody-Miller, Media Coordinator for the ceremony.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=