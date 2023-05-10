CHICAGO Gate Fallout!

FOR SIX MONTHS, the Editorial Board of NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER has been daily on top of a story to unravel the myth behind the educational certificate allegedly presented by Nigeria’s President, BOLA AHMED TINUBU to Nigeria’s Independent Electoral Commission, INEC under the political party of All Progressives Congress, APC to contest the presidential election. And with Chicago State University, CSU, finally handing down all educational documentation of Nigeria’s incumbent leader to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and one of the opposition presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, we widen our scope to speak to Dr. Adenike Abimbola Tinubu, whose Social Security Number (SSN): xxx-060-xx5 confirmed to be the original owner of the contentious South West College Diploma certificate.

Our correspondents combed all databases to be able to speak to Dr. Tinubu, a graduate of University of Ilorin College of Health Sciences in 1998, who attended University Medical Center Lafayette, LA, for Residency but had been unsuccessful.

Her Medical License number 2022981 issued from Louisiana, Taxonomy code: 207q00000x

Her NPI NUMBER: 1306055652

As a matter of fact, we earlier called a Family Medical Clinic where Dr. Tinubu had practiced located at 1270 Atakapas Dr. Suite 404, Opelousas, LA 70570 at: +1-337-943-7186, but was told by Mary Grace, the company’s receptionist that Dr. TINUBU no longer worked over there. We were directed to 827 Nunion Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 where this physician has been practicing her medical career quietly.

Grace told Naija Standard Newspaper: “Yes, I know Dr. TINUBU. She worked here in the past. She no longer works with us. Her permanent office phone number in her place of medical practice is +1-337-678-0918. You may reach her directly on the phone”.

Repeatedly, our correspondents tried to speak with Dr Tinubu by dialing her office work phone at: +1-337-678-0918. The Company’s secretary, Ms. Shimara took down our phone numbers at 9am this morning with an assurance to call us back immediately the 52-years-old Nigerian born American physician is back at work. Since we did not hear back from her, we repeatedly called same number only to be told by Shimira that Dr. Tinubu gave her a standing order not to allow anyone direct access to her, “I am on a standing order from Dr. Tinubu not to allow anyone to speak directly with her. She wanna know the reason your editorial team wanna speak with her”, queries Shimira.

When we told her we are investigative journalists, ready to interview Dr. Tinubu to establish the truth in her Southwest College Certificate and authenticate her Cambridge GCE RESULT in Physics, Chemistry and Biology as allegedly submitted by President Tinubu to INEC bearing her gender, SSN number, Name and Result; Shimira hung the phone quickly.

Without any doubt, it is clear from our investigation that Dr. Tinubu is avoiding and dodging any press interview on this matter which has aroused public interest. One thing is certain, TRUTH WILL PREVAIL in the end.

