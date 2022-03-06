CHILD CUSTODY: Texas resident Nigerian man, OBINNA IGBOKWE shot wife in the head, killed mother-in-law, fled with 3-month-old-son; dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

… ‘Texas man shot wife and stepmom, snatched baby before killing himself’, says police

*Couple’s 14-year-old son witnessed shooting, ran to a neighbor’s house for help

*Suspect drove off with their infant son in a 2008 white Honda Accord that triggered an AMBER Alert, while on the run, dropped child in a car seat at a local hotel

*“At about 1:05 am, Ennis Police Department Officers located the white Honda Igbokwe was driving and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot where officers observed and heard a single gunshot come from the interior of the Honda. Law enforcement officers began life-saving measures and summoned medical personnel, but due to the severity of the injury Igbokwe succumbed to his wounds at a Dallas Hospital at about 5:20 am”-Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP MANAGING EDITOR, AUSTIN, TEXAS

A NIGERIAN MAN in Texas, OBINNA IGBOKWE died of self injury wounds after an unresolved child custody battle with his American wife which led to uncontrollable anger. He shot the wife, mother-in-law on the head and ran away with his 3-month-old-son, later dropped-off the son in a local hotel.

Igbokwe, 41, lived in the North Texas city of Corsicana as authorities pursued him overnight, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, MCSO. The search for Igbokwe began after he shot his wife and fatally shot her mother at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in Spring, near Houston.

They were both shot in the head, police said. His wife, Tangela, was hospitalized in critical condition. Her mother, Linda Larkins, died at the scene.

The couple’s 14-year-old son may have witnessed the shooting and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Obinna Igbokwe then drove off with their infant son in a 2008 white Honda Accord, which triggered an AMBER Alert, authorities said.

MCSO said at some point late Wednesday, Obinna Igbokwe drove to North Texas and dropped the infant off at a Corsicana hotel.

He told hotel staff that he would return, but when he did not return, staff contacted the police.

The Corsicana police contacted MCSO at around midnight and said the child was safe.

Police learned that he left in the white car, and at 1 a.m., officers found a vehicle that matched the description.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, and after a short pursuit, the Honda stopped in a parking lot.

Police said they heard a single gunshot coming from the vehicle. Obinna Igbokwe was taken to the hospital, where he died at around 5:20 a.m.

“Mansa Igbokwe is safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family,” according to MCSO. “Our hearts are with the family affected by this tragic and horrific crime and we are working with the victims to ensure they receive support and assistance.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=