GOD Directs Me to Charge each Member of My Church N310,000 cash to Fly Them into Heaven, I Cannot Lie as a ‘Prophet’-Controversial Cleric, Pastor NOAH Abraham, General Overseer, Christ High Commission Ministry, a.k.a. Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna

..Invited by Ekiti State Police Command for investigation on Fraud

*Kept 40 people in church at the Araromi-Ugbesia in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State in preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as the rapture

*Members sold belongings, hoping Jesus Christ would meet them while camping inside church, a few others abandoned their families who refused to join them to live in the church

*“I told each of my congregation to pay N310,000 cash. I made the declaration when I noticed that my members’ troubles were increasing. I did it because I got the authority of God who called me to practice for all those who want to serve the Lord with their whole heart”

*Tells BBC Pidgin: “There is a mighty palace that will descend from Heaven and land in my church where members would live forever with the one that sent me”

*BY TOLULOPE ADEBAYO/Religious Reporter, Ekiti State

PASTOR NOAH ABRAHAM, A NIGERIAN General Overseer of a religious organisation, Christ High Commission Ministry, notoriously known as Royal Christ Assembly, Kaduna State is in the eyes of the storm for deceitfully collecting the sum of Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (N310,000) under the guise of taking each members of the church into Heaven for rapture.

The Ekiti State police command recently revealed that it had invited Pastor Abraham, for allegedly collecting money from members of his church on a promise to take them to heaven after the rapture.

The pastor of the church, located in Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was said to have ordered members to relocate to the church and pay N310,000 each to be able to have access to heaven at the end of the world.

Abraham kept about 40 people in his church at the Araromi-Ugbesia in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti State in what he described as preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ, otherwise known as the rapture.

Some of his church members have allegedly sold their belongings, hoping Jesus would meet them while camping at his church while a few others are said to have abandoned their families who refused to join them to live in the church.

According to BBC Pidgin, the pastor believes a “mighty palace” will descend from heaven and land on his church, where members would live forever with the “one that sent him.”

Abraham was allegedly charging money to fly them to heaven, saying with the relocation, the gate of heaven would open.

However, the pastor who confirmed to BBC Yoruba on Wednesday that he truly told his congregation to pay N310,000, said he made the declaration when he noticed that his members’ troubles were increasing.

He affirmed that he did it because he got the authority of God whom he said had called him to become a cleric.

“I have never received any payment yet from any member of the church, and the Ekiti State Police has intervened in the matter.

“I was called by the police for Investigation and all the members of the church were there and all of them took notes of what happened,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter has denied knowing Abraham, who is alleged to be resident in the state.

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, CAN Kaduna state chairman, in a statement explained, “The attention of the CAN Kaduna State Chapter has been drawn to the news in circulation in some sections of the media about one pastor described as Ade Abraham, offering to take his members to heaven if they pay a fee of N310,000 only.

“Even though Pastor Ade’s offer of a ticket to heaven is cheaper than the ransom Kaduna bandits ask their victims, sadly, CAN has not found anyone who knows the location of the said church or established a church in Kaduna town with that name or in any local government areas in the state.”

