CONFESSION: MKO Abiola Won Nigeria’s 1993 Presidential Election, General Babangida Threatened Our Lives in Danger, Nation would be on Fire if we announce the winner, I am begging Nigerians to forgive me so I may have a peace of mind-Former Chairman, National Electoral Commission, Professor Humphrey Nwosu

*‘IBB cancelled the elections due to alleged electoral irregularities, even though it was widely adjudged the freest election in the country’s history, the winner of the election was never announced’

*BY SAMSON SHOAGA/GROUP Managing Editor & GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor

HE WAS the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), during the June 12, 1993 presidential Election. His life and those of his NEC team were threatened by the Military Junta headed by General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB who assured him that Nigeria would be on ‘fire of lawlessness’ if we announce the winner of the election. Now that he wants to have a peace of mind before men and God, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu is calling on Nigerians to forgive him.

Nwosu has narrated how former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida told NEC officials that they would be on their own if they decided to continue and conclude the collation of results for the 1993 presidential election.

The military junta headed by Babangida annulled the 1993 election which was contested between Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

The election was held in Nigeria on 12 June 1993, the first since the 1983 military coup ended the country’s Second Republic.

Although not officially announced by the national electoral body as it was annulled by the military junta, the unofficial election results showed that Abiola of the SDP won the election.

The former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu has narrated how former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida told NEC officials that they would be on their own if they decided to continue and conclude the collation of results for the 1993 presidential election.

Although not officially announced by the national electoral body as it was annulled by the military junta, the unofficial election results showed that Abiola of the SDP won the election.

