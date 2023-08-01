CONTROVERSY:

PETER OBI, Labor Party Presidential Candidate is a Stubborn Social Media Noise Maker, Won’t Listen, He Cannot win Nigeria Presidential Election-PRINCE ARTHUR EZE, Anambra born billionaire

… ‘Arthur Eze is a Political Cancer From Nigeria establishment which Must Be Rescued, alleges Peter Obi Campaign Council

*‘‘I invited Obi face-to-face, asked him of his plans to win the presidential election, he had no idea. I advised him to drop his over-ambition, conserve his funds, and he rejected the idea. He is a huge joke. Politics is not a gamble or game. Atiku Abubakar, the presidential card bearer of Peoples Democratic Party is the next president of Nigeria. The former Vice president will hand over to Professor Charles Soludo at the end of the tenure’’

*“When we wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze would no longer wield any influence in the country”-OBI

*BY TITILOLA ADEPEJU/POLITICAL Correspondence, Lagos

A FOREMOST BUSINESS BILLIONAIRE in Anambra State, ARTHUR EZE has lambasted Peter Obi, the presidential flag bearer of Labor Party for being over-ambitious with no single plan to win the 2023 election. Describing Obi as a social media noise maker, he said he warned him to withdraw his intention going forward, but the Labor candidate would remain stubborn. He assured that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential card holder of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will win the Nigeria presidency.

Eze condemned Obi’s ambition of becoming the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023. This prince, while speaking at the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of the State, opined that he warned Obi to drop his ambition, but he wouldn’t listen.

He noted that he advised Obi to wait for next time after however listening to him lists the number of states he thought he would win.

His words: “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time. Politics is not a gamble or game.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot not win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”

PETER OBI respond:

The Peter Obi camp said when power was wrestled from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze would no longer wield any influence in the country.

The Peter Obi Presidential Campaign council has fired back at Anambra State-born businessman and self-acclaimed billionaire, alleging he (Eze) is part of the establishment and structure that “young Nigerians want to take our country back from.”

Meanwhile, Diran Onifade, the Spokesperson for the Presidential candidate of the LP, described comments ascribed to the Anambra businessman as unfortunate but not unexpected.

Onifade said this in a telephone interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “It is the influence of people like that that we want to take our politics away from.

“He is part of the establishment and structure that young Nigerians what to take our country back from.

“When we take power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze will no longer wield the kind of influence they enjoy today.

“You don’t expect them to take this lying down. Our candidate and our campaign remain focused on the take ahead which is to take back our country, rebuild it to make it take its proper place in the comity of nations.”

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=