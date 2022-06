COURT sends Osinachi’s husband, PETER NWACHUKWU to Kuje prison

… ‘I am innocent of my wife’s death, I have no hands in it, My conscience is clear’, I am not GUILTY of 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide’, Suspect claims

*BY EMEKA OBIKALU/RELIGIOUS Reporter, Abuja

PETER NWACHUKWU, EMBATTLED husband of OSINACHI, the Nigeria’s velvet voiced gospel musician alleged to have died of domestic abuse in the hands of the suspect is facing tougher challenges as the days go by and has been sent to Kuje Correctional Prison, until the trial comes up on June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am. The Federal High Court, Abuja made the ruling a few hours ago in a homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme gave the order after he pleaded not guilty to 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

The judge ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility, while trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am.

“The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” declared Justice Nwosu-Iheme.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” she said.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Afterwards, the Police arrested him and he has since been in detention.

The government claimed that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; Section 221 of the Penal Code; and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act 2015.

Some of the counts (such as culpable homicide) recommend death penalty, one-year jail term or fine (VAPP Act), among others.

Part of the charges read: “That you, Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022, at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to Section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

