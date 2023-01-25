DARING INTERVIEW WITHOUT FEAR:

HE’S A NIGERIAN celebrity, a former President of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria, PMAN, a recipient of one of Nigeria’s national awards, Member of the order of the Federal Republic, MFR and a successful businessman. His name Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola. In spite of his busy schedule, Tee Mac engaged the editorial board of Naija Standard Newspaper Inc USA led by our hardworking Senior AMERICAN Investigative Editor, GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU in an interactive session.

NAIJA STANDARD: Why did you name your dogs names of different public office holders? What are the characters those dogs share with those celebrities?

Some people name streets after famous people. I name my dogs after them. Some of my dogs just reminded me of a celebrity either their looks or behavior.

NAIJA STANDARD: President Muhammadu Buhari said he has done well for Nigerians in his New Year broadcast yesterday, stating he had done his best. He said the incoming president should continue in his legacy. Do you think the Nigerian masses want to continue in the current atmosphere where 130 million Nigerians are poor, 60 percent living below poverty according to the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics in Abuja?

Well President Buhari has many boot-lickers around who will tell him what he likes to hear. To me that’s a flaw in the character of the President. Look at the numbers here and then let the readers judge themselves if he has done well! FOR THE RECORDS

Nigeria Nigeria

2015 2022

Dollar:

#190 #740

Fuel:

#87 #300

Kerosine:

#150 #1,000

Diesel:

#155 #900

Cooking Gas:

#180 #850

Rice:

#8,000 #46,000

Bread:

#300 #1,000

Chicken

#2500 #10,000

Fight:

#13,000 #80,000

Ext. Debt:

$9.7bn $98.6bn

What a Country?

NAIJA STANDARD: A Nigerian Police officer, an ASP, recently killed Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant female lawyer in Ajah, Lagos. Though he has been arrested. Do you think the Nigerian Police should ensure every officer or recruits pass through mental or drug tests before hiring?

It is hard for the police to find good recruits with the lousy salaries and the poor enumeration they are offering. I think the decision makers should pass through mental and drug tests!

NAIJA STANDARD: What is your advice, and how do you think the Nigerian Police could stop their officers carrying in the open AK 47, unlike other nations..where you don’t see Police displaying AK 47 on the street.

We live in a war zone, and the only weapon used in a war zone are the AK 47’s! Most of the gangsters and Herdsmen have the same level of guns. So the police have no choice than to be properly equipped.

NAIJA STANDARD: Nigeria presidential election slated for February 2023 is fast approaching: leading flag bearers are: ATIKU ABUBAKAR (PDP), BOLA AHMED TINUBU (APC), PETER OBI (LABOR) parties. As a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project, looking at the huge debt the nation is owing, who among these three candidates is the BEST to save Nigeria and what are your reasons?

There is only one candidate who can take Nigeria out of the mess created by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and that’s Peter OBI! He is honest, hard working and has a good reputation.

NAIJA STANDARD: How do you think Nigerian entertainers are surviving in this crunchy, tight inflationary economy for survival?

Well I think it is not just the entertainers who are going through a difficult time. It affects every one in every branch of life. Since the Entertainment Industry is a mirror of the society of course they are not having it easy. People buy food first before going to shows or before they buy a latest CD.

NAIJA STANDARD: How best can Nigeria fight corruption or put an end to stealing of public funds in government so that the masses could be impacted for basic amenities of life?

There must be serious penalties applied to those people who are stealing and these penalties must be for everyone, not minding his or her status in society.

NAIJA STANDARD: Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State lost the PDP Presidential primaries to ATIKU ABUBAKAR. He has been blaming ATIKU daily for his defeat, holding a series of meetings with the G5 Governors; how do you think peace can return to PDP and do you think Wike is making all the noise so as to be appointed National Chairman of the party?

To me politicians in Nigeria are all selfish and don’t have the interest of the Nation at heart. Wike lost because Atiku had a bigger war chest. It’s all about money!

NAIJA STANDARD: If Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes Nigerian president, what will the nation look like? What will happen to our economy?

Let’s not pray for BATthings! The people around him will loot the Nation to the finish line!

NAIJA STANDARD: Finally, why do you think the Buhari administration has repeatedly dismissed, disobeyed several Court orders to release Nnamdi Kanu, a British-Nigerian fighting for the freedom and independence of the Igbo people?

No respect for the courts, the laws of the country and the people they swore to protect!

