DEFAMATION SUIT:

British Court lambasts Nigerian ‘Man-of-God’, Apostle Johnson Suleman

…Ordered to pay £19,601 to London Blogger, Maureen Badejo

*Nigerian in Diaspora raised legal fees for Badejo to defend self against General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide

*“IN CLAIM NO: QB-2022-000504, dated 10th of March 2022, IT IS ORDERED that: The Application is dismissed. The Claimant (Apostle Suleiman) shall pay the Defendant’s costs of and occasioned by the Application, summarily assessed in the sum of £19,601”- His Honour Judge Lewis, Queens Bench Division of the UK High Court of Justice

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor & DANIEL ALOBA, Special Judicial Correspondent, London

THE fiery legal battle between Apostle Johnson Suleman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide and Maureen Badejo, a London Blogger over a defamation suit ended in the favor of the reporter when the Queens Bench Division of the United Kingdom High Court of Justice ordered the ‘Man-of-God’ to pay over £19,000 to the blogger as damages.

The U.K. High Court of Justice has ordered the founder and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Suleman, to pay £19,601 as part of sanctions in the suit he entered against a London-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, alleging defamation of character.

Maureen had earlier been summoned to appear before the Queens Bench Division of UK High Court of Justice over alleged defamation of character of the Nigerian cleric.

It was widely reported in the media how Nigerians in diaspora raised legal fees for Badejo to defend herself against Apostle Suleman in court. Badejo, host of GIOTV had requested for support from her teeming viewers, fans, and loved ones to assist her financially with the legal costs.

In the ruling by UK Judge, His Honour Judge Lewis, and in claim NO: QB-2022-000504 and dated 10th of March 2022, dismissed Apostle Suleman’s application.

The court ordered Apostle Suleman to pay Maureen Badejo costs of and occasioned by the Application, summarily assessed in the sum of £19,601.

The judgement reads, “UPON the Application of the Claimant by Notice filed on 18 February 2022 seeking an interim injunction restraining the Defendant from publishing further allegedly defamatory broadcasts concerning the Clamant and requiring her to remove earlier broadcasts (“the Application”)

“AND UPON the Claimant issuing a claim form on 16 February 2022 AND UPON the Order of Justice Nicklin dated 21 February making directions for the hearing of the Application (“the Order”).

“AND UPON reading the evidence filed on behalf of the Claimant and the Defendant pursuant to the Order. AND UPON hearing Razak Atunwa of counsel on behalf of the Claimant and Gervase de

“Wilde of counsel on behalf of the Defendant at a hearing on 10 March 2022 (“the Hearing”) AND UPON the Court handing down ex tempore judgments at the Hearing on (1) the “Application, and (2) the costs of and occasioned by the Application AND UPON the Claimant undertaking either to serve the Claim Form in compliance with the CPR within the period of its validity, if so advised, or alternatively to notify the Defendant’s solicitors and the Court that the proceedings will not be pursued;

“IT IS ORDERED that: The Application is dismissed. The Claimant shall pay the Defendant’s costs of and occasioned by the Application, summarily assessed in the sum of £19,601.”

