I have Resigned as Super Eagles Head Coach, Ashamed Nigeria Failed woefully to Qualify for 2022 World Cup-AUSTIN Eguavoen

… ‘I will now return to my role as Technical Director of all national teams’, as stated on Brilla Radio Sports FM

* Nigerian Football Federation yet to release an official statement

* Nigerians calling for a total overhaul of the football federation

*BY TINA AMAECHI/SPORTS Correspondent, ABUJA

FOLLOWING THE DISMAL OUTING BY NIGERIA FOOTBALL TEAM AGAINST GHANA for the 2022 World Cup, AUSTIN EGAUVOEN, Super Eagles Coach has officially resigned so he could now concentrate on his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

Eguavoen has sent an official resignation letter to the NFF, according to a report by Brilla FM.

However, the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, is yet to release an official statement.

The NFF had handed a two-year contract to Eguavoen two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.

It is now clear that the Super Eagles will soon have a new coach.

Meanwhile, Nigerians are calling for a total overhaul of the football federation.

