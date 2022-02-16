DEVELOPING:

Nigeria’s Police Chief, ABBA KYARI is leader of Cocaine Barons operating Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria route, video taped bribing Narcotics Agents with $61,400 (N35Million) cash-NDLEA

…We have arrested former Anti-kidnapping Police Commander, 4 other IRT unit officers for corruption, unethical conduct, drug possession

*Caught pressuring NDLEA agents to free arrested Cocaine suspects’ in detention

*Pleading with undercover agents to hold back 15 kg of Cocaine for personal usage

*Handcuffed, hands over mobile phones, begging for leniency in face of interrogation, becomes object of ridicule in International Community

*BY MOHAMMED ABIBU/Anti-Drug Correspondent, Abuja

THIS IS NOT the best of times for one of Nigeria’s most sleazy and corrupt police officers, ABBA KYARI, a Deputy Commissioner of Police who was known for his constant ‘heroic war’ against kidnappers in the South East, Nigeria.

This suspended Head of Intelligence Response Team and Deputy Police Commissioner, has been arrested by the Nigeria Police. Kyari was arrested hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency declared him wanted over alleged drug links.

The suspended DCP is also under investigation after the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America indicted him in the case of fraud involving Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

A senior police officer at the Force headquarters told our correspondent that Kyari was handcuffed and arrested like any other suspect.

“He has been arrested. He was handcuffed and will be handed over to the appropriate agency. He was not given any preferential treatment,” the police officer said.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also confirmed Kyari’s arrest.

He, however, did not give details, saying that a press release would be issued soon.

When asked to confirm Kyari’s arrest, Adejobi replied, “Yes and four others. A statement will be issued soon.”

Drug saga

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, had at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, chronicled how Kyari belonged to a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

The anti-drug agency said Kyari contacted one of its officers in Abuja and struck a deal to secure the release of a total of 25kg seized cocaine.

Babafemi said, “After the Agency gave the officer the green light to play along, he and Kyari began a WhatsApp call for the rest of the day. The officer conveyed “their” willingness to play the game.”

“He (Kyari) brought with him the money from the sale of the 5kg share of the NDLEA team, a total of $61, 400. Our officer, however, preferred to take the money inside his car. Well, the car was wired with sound and video recorders. And the moment was documented, part of which I will play for you at the end of this briefing.

“We have a trove of intelligence, hard facts, from chats to photos and video and a detailed transcript of the communication between him and the NDLEA officer,” NDLEA spokesperson said.

The report was investigated by a special panel set up by the IGP Usman Alkali, who also forwarded it to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, for legal advice.

On Friday, the Police Service Commission gave the police two weeks to conclude investigation into the case involving Kyari.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the commission also directed that the investigation should be carried out by a different panel.

Handcuffed, hands over mobile phones, begging for leniency in face of interrogation, becomes object of ridicule in International Community :

Embattled Kyari, suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Abba Kyari was promptly arrested, his mobile phones were seized. Immediately after that his mobile phones were confiscated, he was taken into custody, pleading with security operatives to treat him with lenient.

He was arrested with four others on Monday over alleged illicit drug links.

The arrest came hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared him wanted over alleged drug links. Kyari has now become a butt of jokes Abroad due to the on-going scandal.

