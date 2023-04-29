DEVELOPING ON SALLAH DAY:

‘I Want to thank Nigerians for Tolerating Me for Eight years, If I offend Anyone, Do Find A Place in Your Heart to Forgive Me’-BUHARI, Nigeria President

*‘I have started counting my days in Aso Rock and cannot wait to retire to my Daura home town. My home is eight kilometres to Niger Republic. I got all I asked of God and would quietly retire home’

*“I can’t wait to go home. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from people”

*BY KEMI ALESHINLEKAN/POLITICAL Correspondent, Abuja

NIGERIA’S PRESIDENT, MUHAMMADU BUHARI is looking up to earnestly retire to his Daura home, having been leading the country for eight years. On Friday, he thanked Nigerians for tolerating him for the past eight years he has been on the saddle. Speaking when residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, paid him Sallah homage, President Buhari asked those he may have hurt in the course of doing his constitutional duties to forgive him.

The President, who said that he was counting his days and cannot wait to retire to his Daura home town, added that his home is eight kilometres to Niger Republic.

He noted that he got all he asked of God and would quietly retire home.

He said: “Thank you for tolerating me. I consider myself lucky to have been a governor, minister, head of state and now President for two terms.”

He commended residents of the FCT for being tolerant hosts, adding: “I can’t wait to go home. I deliberately arranged to be as far away as possible from you people.”

While going down the memory lane on how he lost elections three times and ended up at the Supreme Court, he said that it was technology through the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, that came to his rescue in 2015.

Buhari was sworn in as the President on May 29, 2015 for a four year tenure. He was re-elected and inaugurated on May 29, 2019 for another for year tenure.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=