I was Deceived into a JOB promise in London, Not the Removal of My Kidney; I Did Not Negotiate Money with anyone, show document where I signed to be an organ donor or collect cash from anyone

-DAVID NWAMINI UKPO, a former Lagos Bricklayer inside British Protective Shelter cries out

… Says: ‘I was told to go for a medical test to know if I would be fit for the UK job, but Dr. Harry saved my life when he narrated the procedure and asked me in the Hospital if I agreed (consented) for my organ to be removed, I cried and told him I was not aware; then the Physician called the police for my rescue against Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife’

*“I applied for a UK Visa for David Nwamini Ukpo whom I picked up in Lagos state and agreed verbally with him in my Abuja mansion to help donate one of his organs for my daughter critically suffering kidney failure in a British Hospital. My wife was on the same trip to offer my ailing daughter emotional support fighting to stay alive daily. I have been humiliated and disgraced by this saga. My detractors, political enemies at work”-Senator IKE Ekweremadu

*Couple face 20-years JAIL TERM each if convicted, remanded in police custody till July 7

*‘We followed due process before issuing organ donor’s passport’-Nigeria Immigration Service

*“Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu of Nigeria charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. We are thoroughly investigating this human slavery scandal”-MET Police

*BY CHRISTIAN OBADARE, JUDICIAL Reporter in London & AHMADU LAWAL/CRIME Correspondent, Abuja

THIS is not the best of times for a former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Senator IKE EKWEREMADU, and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka arrested on their way out of a United Kingdom airport after flying down one David Nwanimi Ukpo, a former bricklayer in Lagos State in an alleged attempt to have one of his kidneys donated to the daughter of the famous Nigerian politician critically suffering organ failure inside a British Hospital. Matters soon became worse when Dr Harry, the British physician narrated the procedure to Ukpo and asked for his medical consent. In tears, Ukpo, who expressed shock, declined. Dr Harry had to call in the Metropolitan police. If convicted, this couple face 20-years-jail term each.

To clear the air, Ukpo, now under British police protective shelter, took to his social media page on Saturday, June 25th to claim that he was only promised a job offer in the United Kingdom, not organ harvesting. He said he was not aware he would donate his kidney to the Nigerian politician’s daughter. And he did not collect money from anyone or negotiate cash with anyone for the purpose of organ transplant. “I was told to go for a medical test to know if I would be fit for the UK job, but Dr. Harry saved my life when he narrated the procedure and asked me in the Hospital if I agreed (consented) for my organ to be removed. I cried and told him I was not aware; then the Physician called the police on Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife”, explained Ukpo.

Ukpo further narrated in a caption titled: “My journey to UK”, his edited post reads below:

“On one fateful day, I met a man named Okoro in a building site where I was working for my daily bread in Lagos State. Okoro told me he liked me. That he wanted to help me achieve my dream because he saw me as a great person. He asked me if I would like to work in the UK? I just started laughing because I don’t have the money for that. Then, I told him I was not interested and he asked me why? I told him I don’t have money for the trip.

“Okoro just started laughing at me and told me he is going to introduce me to a Nigerian Senator whose company in the UK needs workers to offer jobs. If I agreed, he could start my visa processing almost instantly.

“I have no other option than to accept the offer. After two day, Okoro came to the building site again and told me the Senator wanted to see me so we could start the visa processing. Then, I dropped my shovel and my head pan and went to take a bath immediately.

“Okoro took me to an unknown area in Abuja where I haven’t been before. I was afraid that maybe the Nigerian Senator is a money ritualist. I encouraged myself since I knew Okoro for a long time and there will be no problem. The Senator handed me over to one young man wearing a suit. He told me everything about the UK job. Then, I told him Okoro has already explained everything to me and I have accepted to work in the UK.

“They later gave me a room in that mansion and snapped me a passport photograph and told me they will start my visa processing immediately. The kind of food I ate there, I have never eaten in my generation or entire life. I was so happy staying in that house. After a week, they told me my visa and passport are ready and that we are leaving by tomorrow. I was taken to the airport. From there, we landed in the UK where I was taken to a hospital.

“When we arrived at the hospital, I was told I must undergo a medical test to check my health status, so as to know if I’m still fit for the job. Without hesitation, I accepted the medical test. I thanked God for using Doctor Harry who narrated the entire procedure to me and asked me if I could give my medical consent (as in signed agreement to remove my kidney?) I was shocked, started crying and told Dr Harry I was not aware my organ would be removed for someone else. That was when Dr Harry called for my rescue”.

The London Metropolitan Police Thursday promptly arrested Senator Ike, and his wife, Beatrice, for conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

In a statement on its website, the Met Police wrote that “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.”

A Nigerian, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, have been arrested by the United Kingdom for organ harvesting.

The Metropolitan Police who confirmed the arrest on Thursday said the duo was charged with conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs. The arrest followed an investigation by the force’s specialist crime team.

“A child has been safeguarded and we are working closely with partners on continued support. Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu of Nigeria charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting. We are thoroughly investigating this human slavery scandal.”

Criminal proceedings are now underway…ahead of the trial slated for July 7, 2022, the couple had been remanded in police custody.

Ekweremadu reacts:

In his response, the embattled politician said: “I applied for a UK Visa for David Nwamini Ukpo whom I picked up in Lagos state and agreed verbally with him in my Abuja mansion to help donate one of his organs for my daughter critically suffering kidney failure in a British Hospital. My wife was on the same trip to offer my ailing daughter emotional support fighting to stay alive daily. I have been humiliated and disgraced by this saga. My detractors, political enemies at work”.

Ekweremadu update: We followed due process before issuing organ donor’s passport, says NIS

The Nigerian Immigration Service has denied reports that the passport issued to David Nwamina was fraudulently procured.

David was alleged to have been trafficked to the United Kingdom for organ harvest by a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple was arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London on charges of conspiracy and organ harvest on Thursday.

The prosecutor had claimed David, a 15-year-old boy, was unaware that he was in the UK to donate a kidney until he went for a hospital appointment with the Ekweremadus.

But pictures of his passport online indicated that David is 21 years old, fueling speculations that the passport might have been illegally procured.

However, a statement on Sunday by the acting Comptroller-General of Immigration, Idris Jere, claimed that the Service followed due process before issuing David his passport.

The statement partly read, “The Service wishes to set the record straight by informing the general public that the views being expressed that the service did not properly vet the breeder documents issued by the applicant during his passport application process are not correct, but mere fabrications aimed at tarnishing the image of the Service.

“The facts of the matter concerning the case above, therefore, are that the said Mr David Ukpo Nwamina applied and paid for the Enhanced e-passport using the NIS portal after which he approached the Gwagwalada Passport Office, FCT Abuja, on November 2, 2021 for his interview.”

Jere said David provided the needed documents and was duly assessed by the service.

He said, “To support his application, Mr Nwamina presented all the necessary documents required, including his birth certificate issued by National Population Commission, showing October 12, 2000, as his date of birth; his National Identity Number, issued by NIMC corroborating the date of birth; a certificate of origin issued by Ebonyi State Government Liaison Office Abuja, and a Guarantor’s form duly signed.

“In view of the above, the general public may wish to be informed that the date of birth, or any other information, on any Nigerian passport is printed on the document only after a thorough vetting process that involves both the applicant’s breeder documents and the person. Mr Nwamina’s case, therefore, was not an exception.”

Jere, however, said the Service was committed to protecting the integrity of the Nigerian passport.

