DIPLOMACY:

I Have Directed a United States Presidential Delegation to Attend the Inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29-President JOE BIDEN

…Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation

*“DSS, Nigeria Police, Army, Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corps perfect advance security strategies for a hitch-free historic ceremony at the Eagle Square”-Law Enforcement Agent

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICA Senior Investigative Editor & SAMSON SHOAGA, GROUP Managing Editor, Nigeria

IN A PRESS STATEMENT released by The WHITE HOUSE, other members of the 9-member-presidential delegation include: Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja, The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California, The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce; General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command.

Others are: The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency, The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State, The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council; The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Meanwhile, to ensure there are ‘no surprises’ the Nigeria Police as the lead internal security agency have been having series of several hours meetings daily with the Department of State Security Services, DSS, Army and the Nigeria Security & Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, to ensure there is no lawless under any guise throughout the country.

“Nigeria Police, the lead, internal security agency in the country has had several hours daily with other operatives in other agency and agreed to adopt an advanced security strategy to ensure there are no breakdown of law and order throughout the country,”added a senior law enforcement who wouldn’t want his name in print since he was not authorised to speak to the press.

