DISGRACEFUL:

Brazil resident Nigerian, NNAKEANYI CHUKWUKA KING arrested for smuggling 40 parcels of Cocaine hidden inside body cream at Lagos Airport, blames the Devil

…Suspect intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport

*NDLEA apprehend two other Nigerians at NAHCO EXport Shed of airport: Rafiu Abbas had a cargo containing 19.15kg cannabis going to London disguised as ‘African dishes’, Vincent Obimma, a 63-year-old man holding 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin, drugs directed at Kano State

*BY FELICIA TIMENOM/Anti-drug Reporter, Lagos

HE LIVES in Italy as a businessman. His Italian friends call him a ‘big man’. Latest facts have shown that Nnakeanyi Chukwuka King was caught with cocaine hidden in body cream. He arrived in Nigeria on Ethiopian Airlines via a flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Addis Ababa. King was intercepted during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA). During a search of his luggage, 40 parcels of Cocaine concealed inside bottles of body cream with a gross weight of 9.70kg were recovered from the suspect. When quizzed by security operatives, King blames the Devil for luring him into act, “the Devil made me do it”.

Also on the same day, operatives arrested a freight agent, Rafiu Abbas at the NAHCO Export Shed of the airport when he presented a cargo containing 19.15kg cannabis going to London.

The illicit substance was concealed inside plastic containers labeled as “African Dishes” and packed in a bag.

In a related development, a 63-year-old Vincent Obimma was on Friday 11th March arrested with 350grams of cocaine and 150grams of heroin by NDLEA operatives at a park in the Apapa seaport corridor in Lagos.

The drugs were hidden in industrial torch packets heading to Kano, Kano state.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=