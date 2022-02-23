DISGRACEFUL:

Nigerian born Naturalized American Nurse, Behavioral Health Psychiatrist Husband in New Jersey, facing 20 years Jail Term for Forced Labour, Harbouring Undocumented Immigrants

…Suspects: Bolaji and Isiaka Bolarinwa to appear in Court through video conference before United States Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio

*Charged in an eight-count indictment with two counts of forced labour, slammed a fine of up to $250,000 on each count

*Couple financially benefited from the victims’ forced labour, confiscate passports and visas of immigrants, worked at St Remi LLC at 750 Route 73 S Ste 105a Marlton, NJ 08053

*Prosecution brought by Special agents of the FBI, Newark Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr.

*BY GEORGE ELIJAH OTUMU/AMERICAN Senior Investigative Editor

THEY are Nigerian born Naturalized American couple resident in New Jersey. They have brought shame and dishonor to the names of their family. The suspects: Bolaji and Isiaka Bolarinwa, a Nurse practitioner and Behavioral Health Psychiatrist have been arrested, indicted in Court and each facing a 20-year-jail term for Forced Labour, Harbouring Undocumented Immigrants in their home.

The charge against these Nigerian couple involving two undocumented individuals was announced by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Civil Rights Division Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced.

Going by the information made available on the website of the U.S. Department of Justice, the couple, both of Moorestown, New Jersey, were charged a few days ago in an eight-count indictment with two counts of forced labour.

Bolaji was also charged with two counts of bringing in and harbouring certain undocumented individuals and two counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of forced labour. Both defendants were scheduled to appear by video conference before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Ann Marie Donio.

According to the indictment: From 2015 to 2016, Bolaji Bolarinwa unlawfully obtained labour and services from one victim by means of serious harm or threats of serious harm, and from another victim by means of force or threats of force. It was stated that she abused and threatened abuse of legal process against both victims. Bolaji’s spouse, Isiaka was said to have participated in the scheme and financially benefited from the victims’ forced labour.

The documents state Bolaji knew that both victims had entered the United States illegally and harboured them from detection for her own financial gain.

She confiscated and possessed the passports and visas of both victims, the documents added. An indictment says the victims were women, but offered no details about their backgrounds. Both defendants face a maximum penalty on each forced labour count of 20 years in prison.

Bolaji Bolarinwa faces a maximum penalty on each undocumented individual harbouring count of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty on each unlawful document conduct count of five years in prison.

They also each face a fine on each count of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or gross loss from the offence, whichever is greatest. U.S. Attorney Sellinger and Assistant Attorney General Clarke credited special agents of the FBI, Newark Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr., with the investigation leading to the indictment. The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

CERTAINLY, Good journalism costs a lot of money. Without doubt, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government. We are ready to hold every corrupt government accountable to the citizens. To continually enjoy free access to the best investigative journalism in Nigeria, we are requesting of you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavor.”

By contributing to NAIJA STANDARD NEWSPAPER, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all without fear or favor.

Your donation is voluntary — please decide how much and how often you want to give. For offline donation, email: letters@nigeriastandardnewspaper.com or call +2348037128048 (Nigeria) or +16825834890 (United States of America)

[pff-paystack id=